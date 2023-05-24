JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer in PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Ninth Consecutive Year

SHANGRAO, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) for the ninth consecutive Year.

PVEL's 9th edition of its PV Module Reliability Scorecard features 35 manufacturers and JinkoSolar is one of only two global manufacturers recognized as a Top Performer in every edition since its inception in 2014.

PVEL annually recognizes leading module manufacturers who have excelled in its Product Qualification Program (PQP). In this program, each module is subjected to rigorous testing via PVEL's comprehensive suite of lab and field tests. This year, JinkoSolar's latest n-type TOPCon module received Top Performer status in all 6 PQP test categories, which include Damp Heat, LID+LETID, Mechanical Stress Sequence, PAN Performance, PID, and Thermal Cycling.

"We're incredibly proud that our flagship n-type module has demonstrated outstanding reliability and performance from a leading test lab," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "This outcome is a direct result of our strong commitment to R&D. We remain fully committed to providing the industry and our customers with high-quality, dependable products."

"Congratulations to JinkoSolar for receiving Top Performer status for all nine consecutive Scorecard editions," commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL. "We are impressed that JinkoSolar's products consistently deliver strong results year after year in PVEL's Product Qualification Program testing, which is evidence of the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and R&D."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

