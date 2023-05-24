Antivine Is Now Available on iOS and Android

TAIPEI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antivine mobile version is officially launched today May 24th, on both iOS and Android. This adventure puzzle game was carefully crafted by Regeneration Studio and received high praise after being released on Steam. Today, the mobile version is launched with the hope of allowing more players to experience this mysterious world.

The game has won multiple game creation awards, including from Future Vision Award, Youth Innovation Design Festival, K. T. Creativity Award, and Bahamut ACG Creation Contest Game in 2020.

Antivine offers players both gameplay content and storyline. In addition to providing players with a unique immersive experience and clever puzzle design, this game also features exquisite graphics and sound effects that allow players to fully immerse and enjoy the fun and challenges. Its special controls and operation also make it easy for players.

The development team will provide players with a beautiful cherry blossom outfit as a gift to their fans. They hope to express gratitude to players and also bring them a better gaming experience. Players can get this outfit during this event.

As the distributor of the game, USERJOY provides resources and support to help on its development.

The development team will continue to update more interesting and fun information for players, and more news and related information will be released on the fan page. Please follow our fan page for the latest information.

Download on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.antivine

Download on App Store: https://apps.apple.com/tw/app/id6443893030

Download on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1860900/_Antivine/

Official Websites:

https://www.facebook.com/gaming/Antivine/

https://www.instagram.com/regeneration_game_studio/

SOURCE UserJoy Technology Co., Ltd.