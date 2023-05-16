Third Coast Underwriters Names Gallagher Illinois Branch as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Underwriters is proud to recognize Gallagher's Illinois branch in Decatur as its 2022 Agency of the Year for the middle market Midwest division.

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're so pleased to recognize Gallagher's Illinois branch in Decatur with Third Coast Underwriters' Agency of the Year Award," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group Commercial Markets. "Their dedication to delivering our products and showing our value to their customers has resulted in a remarkable and successful partnership that we look forward to continuing for years to come."

"We are so honored to be recognized as Third Coast Underwriters' Agency of the Year," said Chris Behnke, area president, Gallagher. "Our partnership and friendships have truly benefited our customers."

"We are thrilled to award Gallagher's Illinois branch in Decatur with the 2022 Agency of the Year recognition for our Midwest division," said Justin Bealhen, vice president of Business Development and Operations for United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters. "They have been one of our most consistent partners, with steady growth and strong performance. They exemplify our shared values as partners – to serve our mutual customers with genuine care. Congratulations to Gallagher's Illinois branch in Decatur!"

About Gallagher

Gallagher is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. With more than 43,000 people working around the globe, we're connected to the places where we do business and to every community we call home. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, helping you foster a thriving workforce, and always holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethics to help you face every challenge – that's The Gallagher Way. For more information, visit ajg.com.

About Third Coast Underwriters

Third Coast Underwriters is dedicated to understanding and actively managing complex workers' compensation risk with an unwavering attention to service. Third Coast Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

marissa.sura@afgroup.com

AFGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AF Group