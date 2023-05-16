Pieology Pizzeria Debuts New Chef-Inspired Creations And Exclusive National Pizza Party Day Offer

The Leading Fast-Casual Pizzeria Debuts New Premium Ingredients, Bolder Flavors and Chef-Inspired Menu Items In All 100+ Locations

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieology Pizzeria, a pioneer in innovative fast-casual dining, today debuted an exciting menu refresh, offering new Chef Inspired Tastes, Signature Pizza selections, appetizers, and desserts, which will roll out across all 100+ locations. Pieology's menu will spotlight its new dough, which is expertly crafted using its own proprietary flour mix, and red sauce, which is made in-house with just a few ingredients for a fresh, authentic flavor. With uncompromising quality and commitment to excellence, Pieology's newly enhanced menu offers premium ingredients, bolder flavors, and a modern spin on beloved Neapolitan-style classics.

Since launching in 2011, Pieology has established itself as an affordable and artisanal pizza authority in local neighborhoods nationwide. With endless flavor possibilities, Pieology's newly re-designed menu will spotlight best-in-class signature pizzas and pairings from one of the world's greatest pizza chefs. With something for everyone, classic menu favorites will be joined by special flavor innovations including Mushroom Truffle Pizza, Calabrese Pizza made with Mike's Hot Honey® and savory Garlic Cheese Bread.

"Over the years, we've won guests over with innovative offerings like our signature Gluten Free and Cauliflower crusts and a vast range of toppings that encouraged endless customization possibilities," says Pieology CEO Shawn Thompson. "Now, we're excited to double down on pizza, with a new proprietary flour for our housemade dough, authentic red sauce recipe, new premium Italian mozzarella and upgraded toppings" he adds.

Pieology tapped Vito Iacopelli, an expert Italian Pizzaiolo and social media personality, to advise on how to perfect its processes for a difference that guests can taste. With Iacopelli's guidance, the franchise has recommitted to an exceptional level of quality, with new premium hand-picked ingredients, open-fire ovens, a revamped house-made red sauce and handmade dough, which is rolled, as opposed to pressed, and hand-stretched to order. The result is a crust that's better tasting, lighter, crispier and the perfect base for Pieology's premium Italian mozzarella cheese and range of 40+ toppings.

To celebrate National Pizza Party Day, from May 19th through May 21st Pieology is offering guests one free Garlic Cheese Bread with the purchase of a Chef Signature Pizza. Consumers are encouraged to follow @Pieology on social media to stay up-to-date about special offers and new menu items.

