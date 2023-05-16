Miro Names Veteran Technology Industry Executives Alan Marc Smith and Brian Strosser to Its Board

History of Successful Leadership and Executive Management to Help Guide Miro's Continued Growth and Evolution

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro Consulting , leading global provider of software consulting and asset management services, today announced that it has named Alan Marc Smith and Brian Strosser as new members of its non-executive Board.

For more than two decades, Miro has serviced hundreds of clients, including many government enterprises, overseeing more than $1 billion in software licensing. Clients have ranged from long-standing small-to-medium size enterprises to both the Fortune 100 and cabinet-level federal agencies.

"We're thrilled to add Brian and Alan to our Board," said Scott D. Rosenberg, President and CEO, Miro. "Their experience will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our company and offerings to meet the ever-increasing software asset management needs of today's enterprises."

Ensuring ongoing compliance with vendor rules and regulations, Miro consults and provides managed services for organizations to minimize their risk and costs by continuously managing cloud investments and software licensing, including deployments, entitlements, usage, contracts and purchasing documents. The Miro team offers enhanced asset management services for technology vendors including Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Salesforce, and others. Miro addresses any uncovered issues directly with vendors, mitigating conflict or potential audit liabilities. Recently, Miro has helped many organizations with Java compliance now that Oracle requires all of an organization's employees to be licensed for Java.

Alan brings more than 30 years of executive management and merger and acquisition experience in the technology industry to Miro's Board. Previously, Alan served as President of JHC Technologies, Inc. (prior to its acquisition by Effectual, Inc.), as the CEO and President of DLT Solutions (acquired by Tech Data), and as the CEO of Westcon Group Inc. (acquired by Datatec LTD). Alan is an advisor to private equity and venture capital firms and has mentored numerous technology companies and entrepreneurs.

"I believe that Miro is well-positioned for further success in the software consulting market for enhanced asset and license management," added Alan. "The number of software applications used by organizations is increasing every day. With continuous developments in technology, compliance with contracts and regulations can become overly complex and difficult to manage. There is a growing industry demand for the consulting and licensing services Miro provides."

Brian has spent his 30+ year career working for industry market leaders focused on modernizing and improving the security of United States public sector organizations. Most recently he served as President of ClearShark, a 22-year, federally focused solutions provider, leading its acquisition by Optiv, a cyber advisory and solutions leader. Prior to ClearShark, Brian was President and COO at DLT Solutions (acquired by Tech Data) and held executive positions at leading technology manufacturers including Sun Microsystems and NetApp.

"With an increasing software- and cloud-defined world, it is critical for both private and public sector organizations to be able to access these technologies as needed, without becoming overwhelmed by the contracts and requirements that come with these investments," said Brian. "Miro understands this and provides guidance and simplifying methodologies, making it easy for organizations to effectively plan, acquire and manage these investments while achieving cost containment."

About Miro

Miro is a leading global provider of software asset management services, specializing in license management, audit advisory, negotiation tactics, support management, and cloud services. We help our clients maximize ROI on their software license investments, stay in compliance, and minimize the impact of audits. Miro's performance guarantee promises that our long-tenured, diverse, and passionate team of expert analysts provides insightful and actionable advice to help our clients achieve the best possible outcomes. For more information, please visit: https://miroconsulting.com/ .

