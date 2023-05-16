IP Team Joins Crowell

Deepens NY Bench for Patent and Trade Secret Litigation

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-person intellectual property team joins Crowell & Moring in New York, bringing in-depth IP litigation experience in patent and trade secret matters.

The team is led by top IP litigator Paul Keller and includes counsel Michelle Wang and James Reed.

This trio has handled a broad range of patent and trade secret disputes in the automotive, life sciences, and fintech sectors, as well as trade dress, copyright, and other commercial disputes involving IP assets.

"The team broadens our IP litigation and trial capabilities around the globe," said Laura A. Lydigsen, co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Department. "In addition to advising clients on patent and trade secret related matters, they have carved out a niche working with companies on the forefront of disruptive technologies, notably artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles."

Keller is a first-chair trial lawyer with more than two decades of IP litigation experience. Keller and his team focus on disruptive technologies, such as autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, IoT, 3D printing, eHealth, Big Data, 5G, and encryption.

Keller previously led the U.S. intellectual property disputes group at Allen & Overy. Prior to that, he served as the head of Norton Rose Fulbright's IP disputes group and co-led its autonomous vehicle international business group.

"Crowell has built a premier IP practice and we look forward to collaborating with their excellent team of lawyers to provide the highest level of client service possible," said Keller, noting that the firm combined with Brinks, Gilson & Lione two years ago, making it one of the largest patent practices in the nation. "Our automotive, heavy industry, and disruptive tech industry experiences provide a variety of cross-practice opportunities."

Keller earned his law degree at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from Fordham University. He is a recognized thought leader on IP issues, hosting a successful podcast series focused on autonomous vehicles.

