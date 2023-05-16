Infinant Health, Inc Announces Evivo® is Mom's Choice Award Recipient

Mom's Choice Award Reflects Evivo's Commitment to Infant Health

DAVIS, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinant Health, Inc, a company focused on improving infant health through the gut microbiome, announced its flagship product, Evivo, is a recipient of this year's Mom's Choice Award. This designation reflects Evivo's place as a best-in-class product widely used by parents and highly recommended by pediatricians, lactation consultants and other medical professionals. Evivo is also used in hospitals and NICUs throughout the U.S.

Infinant Health logo (PRNewswire)

"We're so pleased that Evivo is a Mom's Choice Award recipient, which reflects what we at Infinant Health as well as parents and healthcare professionals across the country already know to be true – that Evivo can really make a difference in the health of babies," said Anthony Franco, Chief Operating Officer for Infinant Health.

The Mom's Choice Awards evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. MCA evaluators include parents, children, librarians, medical, and education professionals, and are bound by a strict code of ethics which ensures expert and objective analysis. Items are scored on elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

"We are happy to award deserving products like Evivo," said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom's Choice Awards. "Our panel of judges really felt this product merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using."

Evivo is an infant probiotic containing B. infantis EVC001, a proprietary strain that helps infants develop a healthy microbiome. B. infantis EVC001 has unique features that work with breast milk to reduce potential harmful bacteria and support healthy immune system function.

Potentially harmful bacteria are linked to inflammation and this inflammation may be associated with prevalent childhood issues such as allergies and type 1 diabetes. Evivo is a food for special dietary use, meeting all FDA regulations for food products, and has been used by parents, hospitals and providers for five years with over 4.7 million feedings to date in over 60,000 babies.

Infinant Health's mission is to change the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time, through a deep understanding of infant nutrition and the gut microbiome.

ABOUT INFINANT HEALTH, INC

Infinant Health, Inc ("Infinant Health"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, is a privately held company committed to changing the trajectory of human health by supporting the development of healthy immune systems via the infant gut microbiome. Infinant Health is building a product pipeline to optimize infant health. Investors in the company include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Cargill, and other leading institutions. Learn more at www.Evivo.com.

Media Contact: media@infinanthealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinant Health