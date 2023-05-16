FENDER ENLISTS HAIM, DOMINIC FIKE AND MORE FOR 2023 PLAYER SERIES CAMPAIGN, HIGHLIGHTING BEST-SELLING ICONIC GUITARS AND BASSES, EMBRACING DIVERSITY IN MUSIC CREATION

Introduces Two New Colorways - Seafoam Green and Candy Apple Red

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the start of a new 2023 campaign for the acclaimed Player Series , a line of guitars and basses designed for the new generation of artists, players and creators. Since its inception in 2018, the Player Series has become Fender's best-selling series, having sold more than half a million units globally and showing nearly 30% consecutive year over year growth. Beyond that, the series has ignited a demographic shift within the industry and attracted a diverse, passionate, and inclusive new universe of guitar and bass players. It's a testament to the series' singular ability to transcend genre and aid in the creative exploration of artists such as Turnstile, Cherry Glazerr, Saya Gray, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy and White Reaper, and has appeared on stages and inspired music and culture worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Fender Musical Instruments) (PRNewswire)

New data1 states that playing the guitar is more common among 18 to 29-year-olds (23%) than among any other age group, and the Player Series continues to be Fender's best-selling series specifically catered towards but not limited to this demographic. In celebration of the modern day creator and bringing attention to the many reasons why you'll never regret owning a Fender guitar, the brand is putting a concentrated focus on the Player Series to highlight boundary-pushing musicians of all playing levels and jumpstart their creative process with finely crafted, legacy instruments. The Player Series 2023 campaign will showcase the timeless appeal of Fender's Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models, while heroing a handful of eclectic artists who exemplify the fresh and inclusive spirit of the Player Series, including HAIM and Dominic Fike, and up-and-coming Fender Next artists.

"The launch of the Player Series in 2018 was one of the first times Fender had spoken directly to emerging artists and creators through a flagship series of electric guitars, unbound by classic genres or musical traditions" said Evan Jones, Fender CMO. "Now, as the series boasts consecutive year over year growth since launch, we continue to see the diverse range of passion and musical expression that Fender Player Series guitars and basses have unleashed and we are building on that momentum. We hope the Player Series will continue sparking creative inspiration and inspire even more musicians to try out a Fender guitar or bass."

The Player Series 2023 campaign is coming to life in a big way as one of Fender's most expansive rollouts to date. Starting in May, and extending through the end of the summer, there will be paid activations that bring to life why guitarists will never regret their decision to be a player. Paid will live across traditional print media but also digital ad placements across the Match.com portfolio including Tinder, Chispa and BLK as well as Spotify, host-read ads on comedian Conan O'Brien's podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," and out-of-home via Live Nation and in key outlets and markets including New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The campaign will be supported by artists who know first-hand the power of a Player Series instrument. Fender Next 2023 artists Cafuné, Jean Dawson, Cecilia Castleman, and Luna Li, will kick off the campaign in a launch compilation film , which will live across all of the brands owned channels, as well as "Tales of Regret," a social dedicated series which will include featured artists talking through their best and worst purchases. In addition, the Grammy-nominated, powerhouse trio of sisters, HAIM, will star in the campaign's hero video, and be included in the "Tales of Regret" series. Singer, songwriter, actor and guitarist Dominic Fike will also support later this summer with his very own episode in the coveted serialized series 'Fender Sessions' which highlights artists from around the world via a mix of live song performances, techniques and a conversation about their personal journey.

In addition, Fender is introducing two soon-to-be-classic Fender colorways to the Player Series lineup - Seafoam Green, an eye-catching blue-green, and Candy Apple Red, a rich, deep red. The new and striking paint jobs give musicians even more opportunity to express their individuality and creativity. Built for ambitious players who stop at nothing to elevate their craft, these classic Fender models embody that timeless look and sound that have made an indelible mark on popular music and culture for the last 80 years—and they're the best Fender has built in the middle price-range. New in-depth product demo videos feature players Aldana Aguirre, Horace Bray and Arianna Powell as they take viewers through the Fender Player Series Bass , Stratocaster , Jazzmaster and Telecaster guitar.

"Our mission at Fender is to empower musicians to express themselves and amplify their creativity, and the Player Series is a prime example of this commitment," said Justin Norvell, Fender's EVP of Product. "We continuously evolve our product offerings, spec innovations, and stylistic options to meet the evolving needs of artists. With its easy playability, maximum comfort, and sleek design, the Player Series is designed to help players advance on their musical journey and amplify the musicianship of the artist."

The Player Series sets the new benchmark for quality and performance, with features, including:

Player pickups for legendary vintage tones heard on some of the world's most influential records

Traditional body radii handcrafted with players in mind for improved comfort

Modern "C" neck profiles to support easy playability

22-fret necks for extended range

Upgraded bridges for improved performance and easier setup

New colors, our classic logo and "F"-stamped neck plate for a more authentic Fender look

The Fender Player Series includes the following models all available in either a maple fingerboard, or pau ferro fingerboard:

Player Duo-Sonic™

Player Duo-Sonic™ HS

Player Mustang®

Player Mustang® 90

Player Stratocaster®

Player Stratocaster® Left-Handed

Player Stratocaster® HSS

Player Stratocaster® HSH

Player Stratocaster® Plus Top

Player Stratocaster® HSS Plus Top

Player Telecaster®

Player Telecaster® Left-Handed

Player Telecaster® HH

Player Jaguar®

Player Jazzmaster®

Player Stratocaster® Floyd Rose® HSS

Player Mustang® Bass PJ

Player Precision Bass®

Player Precision Bass® Left-Handed

Player Jazz Bass®

Player Jazz Bass® Left-Handed

Player Jazz Bass® Fretless

Player Jazz Bass® V

Player Jaguar® Bass

*Pickguard colors vary by model, not all models offer the same color pickguard.

To learn more and view Player Series product descriptions, click HERE . High-resolution artist, lifestyle, and product images can be found HERE . In addition, out of home campaign creative assets can be found HERE .

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

1YouGov, Younger Americans are increasingly exposed to playing music and a wider range of instruments , August 2022

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Fender (standard and stylized), Stratocaster, Strat, Duo-Sonic, Mustang, Telecaster, Tele, Jaguar, Jazzmaster, Jazz Bass, and Precision Bass are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Noiseless is a trademark of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments