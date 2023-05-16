EVCS To Expand Service in Washington State with 52 Fast Chargers Across 21 Locations

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, today announced that construction has commenced to upgrade and expand its footprint across Washington State. The first locations will be open to the public as soon as next month. The multi-month project expected to culminate by the end of 2023 will add 52 new DC fast chargers across 21 locations. The project also marks EVCS' first deployment of ultra-fast chargers with 175kW and 350kW equipment coming online, reducing battery recharge time to as little as 30 minutes. Each location will also come equipped with a Level 2 charger and a 110V outlet, offering the ability to serve all EVs including fully battery electric and plug-in hybrid EVs as well as e-bikes and e-scooters.

EVCS Horizontal Logo (PRNewswire)

EVCS is excited to announce that construction has commenced to expand its network footprint across Washington State .

Amongst the 21 locations, EVCS will expand service to 9 new locales including Port Townsend, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island, Gig Harbor, Kingston, and Port Orchard, benefitting residents, tourists, and commuters who rely on the ferry. EVCS is also adding service along the Cascade Loop National Scenic Byway with new locations launching in Twisp, Pateros, and Newhalem, helping to alleviate range anxiety for drivers frequenting the scenic route.

In September 2022, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) awarded the expansion project to Forth, Energy Northwest, and EVCS under the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Partnerships (ZEVIP) program. EVCS continues to deliver on its commitment to support EV adoption in Washington State, building upon its 12 original charging locations as part of the West Coast Electric Highway acquisition.

"We're honored to partner with the Washington State Department of Transportation to increase consumer access to public fast charging and accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation," said Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO and Co-Founder at EVCS. "Our goal is to democratize the EV charging experience by tackling some of the largest hurdles EV drivers face today. This includes access to reliable and fast public EV charging across all applications, simplified pricing, and location convenience. With help from the ZEVIP grant, we're able to address these issues for Washington EV drivers, making EV adoption more seamless."

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the West Coast. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility power industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to encourage the installation of fast-charging locations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding and engaged nearly 150 partner sites to build and grow its net zero carbon network. EVCS' mission is to cut emissions while simultaneously improving air quality by enabling the rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Karim Farhat

Chief Commercial Officer, EVCS

karimf@evcs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVCS