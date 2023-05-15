Teamwork Commerce Becomes SOC 2 Compliant

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce , global retail management software, has today announced that it has attained SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for all Teamwork Commerce Premier Edition customers. The accreditation serves as a benchmark for a company's ability to safeguard its clients' data.

SSAE (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements) No. 21 System and Service Organization Controls (SOC) is a set of standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The compliance audits are performed by an independent third-party service auditor. SOC 2 compliance is a rigorous process that involves a comprehensive evaluation and testing of a company's policies, procedures, and safeguards related to data security, availability, and confidentiality.

Teamwork Commerce customers are already benefiting from the comprehensive security measures implemented during the compliance process. SOC 2 compliance proves that a company adheres to best practices concerning data security, availability, and confidentiality and that it represents these practices fairly. SOC 2 compliance is an indication that a company prioritizes data security and has implemented appropriate safeguards.

Tom Godfrey, VP of Technical Services at Teamwork Commerce, says: "At Teamwork Commerce, we recognize the significance of data security for retailers, particularly in today's context where cyber-attacks and data breaches are becoming increasingly common.

"When it comes to customer data as well as server and application access, Teamwork Commerce ensures that security, availability, and confidentiality are built into our product and processes. Our recent SOC 2 readiness program confirms it. We are committed to enhancing our platform and processes to provide exceptional customer service."

The organization is now committed to working towards achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which involves not only implementing the necessary controls but also demonstrating that they have been continuously in place and effective for a period of 12 months.

Teamwork Commerce is also working towards achieving ISO 27001 certification. This international standard similarly provides a framework for information security management systems and requires a comprehensive approach to risk management and data protection.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Serving top retailers in over 20 countries globally including, Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird and Paul Stuart. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com .

