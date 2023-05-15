Marler Clark Calls for Vaccination of Food-Handlers, Distributes T-shirts to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the National Restaurant Association

Marler Clark Calls for Vaccination of Food-Handlers, Distributes T-shirts to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the National Restaurant Association

"HEPATITIS A IS PREVENTABLE"

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Marler of Marler Clark, the National Food Safety Law Firm, has represented hundreds of hepatitis A victims who became exposed and infected after eating at a restaurant. Marler believes that all food-handlers should be vaccinated against this deadly pathogen.

Hepatitis A is Preventable - Vaccinate Food Workers (PRNewswire)

"HEPATITIS A IS PREVENTABLE" Marler Clark , The National Food Safety Law Firm, Calls for Vaccination of Food-Handlers

Recently, Marler Clark launched a campaign aimed at preventing hepatitis A cases in the United States. To promote universal vaccination of food handlers, Bill Marler sent t-shirts to national food safety decision makers at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the National Restaurant Association. The t-shirts will also be available at the IAFP Conference in July 2023.

Over the past several years, there has been an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States. As of February 2, 2023, there have been a total of 44,779 cases with a 61% hospitalization rate (approximately 27,342 hospitalizations). The death toll stands at 421. Since the outbreak started in 2016, 37 states have reported cases to the CDC. Presently, approximately 5% of all hepatitis A outbreaks are linked to infected food-handlers.

In September 2021, a total of 51 cases were identified in a hepatitis A outbreak linked to Famous Anthony's restaurant locations in Virginia. Thirty-one cases included hospitalizations, and at least 4 patients died. Ultimately, the outbreak investigation revealed that a cook, who also had risk factors associated with hepatitis A, had been infected with hepatitis A while working at multiple Famous Anthony's restaurant locations. Overwhelmed by the number of victims who pursued legal action for their injuries, Famous Anthony's filed for bankruptcy and several of its locations have been closed.

A mandatory vaccination policy for all food service workers was shown to be effective at reducing infections and economic burden in St. Louis County, Missouri. From 1996 to 2003, Clark Country, Nevada had 1,523 confirmed cases of hepatitis A, which was higher than the national average. Due to these alarming rates, Clark County implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for food service workers. As a result, in 2000, the hepatitis A rates significantly dropped and reached historic lows in 2010. The county removed the mandatory vaccine rule in 2012 and are now part of the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak.

The tragedy of preventable hepatitis A outbreaks cannot be overstated. Affordable prevention of future tragedies like the Famous Anthony's outbreak is possible and necessary. The time has come to at least recommend vaccinations to food service workers to reduce the spread of hepatitis A.

About Bill Marler: An accomplished attorney and national expert in food safety, William (Bill) Marler has become the most prominent foodborne illness lawyer in America and a major force in food policy in the U.S. and around the world. Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm , has represented thousands of individuals in claims against food companies whose contaminated products have caused life altering injury and even death.

(PRNewsfoto/Marler Clark) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm