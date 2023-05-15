EY Announces John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

DALLAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

John Ho was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"To be considered a finalist for this prestigious award from Ernst & Young is a true honor. There are many accomplished entrepreneurs and visionaries on this list and I'm grateful to be recognized among them," said Ho. "The launch of Landsea Homes may have started with me but the success of the company today is a true reflection of our hard working and talented employees and partners. I can confidently say we are one of the leading homebuilders in the country and I'm proud to share this recognition with them."

Landsea Homes is a publicly traded homebuilder that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the most desirable markets across the country and is recognized as one of the nation's most respected homebuilders. The company has come to be known for its industry leading High Performance Home program, which includes home automation, sustainability, energy savings and healthy lifestyle so that homeowners can live comfortably and safely.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 16, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

