DF&I Announces Expansion of its Wholesale Connectivity Solution in Northern Virginia

DF&I partners with Digital Realty to expand reach alongside the industry's most relevant data center operators, carriers, and clouds for access, peering, and interconnection on vital Virginia – Maryland data pathway

ASHBURN, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC ( DF&I ), a leading developer, owner and operator of high-capacity dark fiber and conduit networks in Northern Virginia and Maryland, today announced that Digital Realty, the leading global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, is bringing two additional data center campuses on-net to DF&I's Express Connect dark fiber network. The infrastructure enables peering and interconnection of a multitude of unique carriers, clouds, and data center operators on the region's most vital high capacity, open access data pathway between Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland.

Featuring the most conduit capacity in the region, DF&I Express Connect provides dedicated access to and between major data centers and peering points in and around the Ashburn area.

"We are thrilled to enable our customers to reach these Digital Realty facilities with DF&I's high capacity, lowest latency conduit and dark fiber in the region," said Scott Bergs, CEO of DF&I. "We look forward to growing and scaling our network infrastructure alongside trusted partners like Digital Realty, to support us in accommodating the region's ever-growing data and interconnection demands.

Featuring the most conduit capacity in the region, DF&I Express Connect provides dedicated access to and between major data centers and peering points in and around the Ashburn area. The system includes a highly concentrated loop interconnecting Data Center Alley and extends to the north on the fastest and most direct route to Baltimore. DF&I's infrastructure offers more than 40,000 fiber strands between Maryland and Virginia and more than 70,000 fiber strands within its Virginia network.

"By joining DF&I's Express Connect Network, our customers and providers have direct access into the region's most powerful dark fiber network and availability zone," said Corey Dyer, Chief Revenue Officer of Digital Realty. "Our relationship with DF&I aligns with our commitment to provide the most reliable data center and connectivity solutions to our customers, which in turn, strengthens the value of our partner ecosystem. This enables enterprises who are currently hosted in our Northern Virginia and Maryland data centers to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and eliminate complexity within their operations."

DF&I was founded in 2017 to meet increased demand for dark fiber and conduit solutions in Northern Virginia, driven by the growing consumption of data center space and power in Data Center Alley. DF&I plans to further expand its new fiber infrastructure to additional attractive markets for data center development with sponsorship from IPI Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in investing in critical digital infrastructure assets.

About DF&I

Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC is a pure play wholesale provider of dark fiber and conduit networks to carriers and enterprise customers and is a registered CLEC in multiple markets. The company was founded in 2017 and focuses on facilitating hyperscale access to key peering markets in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.darkfiberinfra.com or email info@darkfiberinfra.com .

About IPI Partners

IPI invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets and is co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC. For more information, please visit ipipartners.com .

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

