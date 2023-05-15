Beckman Coulter Unveils Next Generation Immunoassay Analyzer Enabling Elite Laboratory Performance with No Daily Maintenance

DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer Boasts Industry's Highest Throughput per Footprint:

Up To 215 Tests/Hour/Square Meter

Innovations Bolster Assay Performance and Laboratory Productivity with

New Analyte Processing and Detection Technology, Precision Sensors, Smart Algorithms, Remote Real-Time System Monitoring, and is the Only Immunoassay Analyzer with No Daily Maintenancei

NT-proBNP Assay Now Available with Age-Based Cutoffs and Comorbidity Data

ROME, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics leader, today unveiled the DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer, the most productive immunoassay analyzer per footprint. The DxI 9000 Analyzer can run up to 215 tests per hour per square meter (tests/hr/m2).

The DxI 9000 Analyzer innovations address today's speed, reliability, reproducibility, quality, and menu expansion demands. The platform has been independently verified to perform at the European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM) optimal level, the highest level of EFLM performance evaluation. At the same time, the novel Lumi-Phos PRO Substrate has shown the capability to develop increasingly sensitive and clinically relevant assays, ensuring the system is able to meet the healthcare needs of tomorrow.

According to Julie Sawyer Montgomery, President, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, "The DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer sets new expectations for immunoassay testing operational performance and ability to develop and sustain improved assay sensitivity to meet tomorrow's analytical needs. Those in the laboratory will treasure ZeroDaily Maintenance to save them time, PrecisionVision Technology to safeguard against flawed data reports, and IntelliServe to maximize system uptime. At the same time, clinical researchers are excited about the DxI 9000 Analyzer's capability to keep pace with increasingly sensitive testing requirements as healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies take aim at ever more challenging diseases. An inspiring feat of technology, the DxI 9000 Analyzer is a comprehensive healthcare innovation."

An early evaluator of the DxI 9000 Analyzer, Dr. Pamela Christudoss, Professor & Head, Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Christian Medical College Vellore, India noted, "Like clinical laboratories worldwide, we are running more tests than any time in our history. The innovations packed into the DxI 9000 Analyzer will enable labs across the globe to improve their throughput rates and turnaround times with worldclass precision. In particular, the team loved the un-paralleled Zero Daily Maintenance especially for a platform that runs 450 tests per hour."

An additional evaluator, Mr. Ray Divilley, Chief Medical Officer, Mayo University Hospital, Ireland, added, "With the DxI 9000, Beckman Coulter has successfully produced a platform that addresses today's laboratories needs for speed, accuracy, and reliability. Based on our use and evaluation of the system in our lab, we were able to get actionable results back quicker to doctors and ultimately patients as they consider treatment options."

ZeroDaily Maintenance highlights the embedded innovations that drive the DxI 9000 Analyzer's uptime performance. Beta users attest to ZeroDaily Maintenance redefining their workday with no daily maintenance requirements, thereby reducing annual maintenance routines by up to 96%.

Building on Beckman Coulter's workflow and automation leadership, PrecisionVision Technology is unmatched in its ability to inspect, identify and prevent erroneous reporting in real time. PrecisionVision automated safeguards include tube identification, cap detection, tip check, sample aspiration, and delivery, residual wash volume, and substrate volume. Each check reduces the risk of reporting flawed data and increases system reliability and reproducibility.

Beckman Coulter's newly designed remote service and diagnostics solution, DxS IntelliServe, connects with DxI 9000 Analyzers to monitor data and error trends, enabling timely, proactive system service when needed. In addition, the DxS IntelliServe solution identifies service experts to resolve issues with real-time monitoring, remote operation, and troubleshooting to maximize laboratory uptime and performance. Equally impactful, IntelliServe's remote update capabilities and proactive scheduling ensures systems are always running on the most up-to-date software, reducing unplanned workflow interruptions or downtime.

Beckman Coulter's Access NT-proBNP assay measures concentrations of N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide that originate in a person's heart. High levels of natriuretic peptides can indicate heart failure. Access NT-proBNP provides rapid results in less than 11 minutes and increases accuracy in diagnosing heart failure with age-based cutoffs and disease-specific comorbidity data for improved test result interpretation.

The DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer is currently available in most countries worldwide.

An online news conference will be held on May 17, 2023. Speakers include Dr. Pamela Christudoss, and Kathleen Orland, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Qualified journalists and analysts can reach out to mediarelations@beckman.com for a passcode.

About Beckman Coulter, Inc.

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We seek to accelerate care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. Beckman Coulter is part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) family of global science and technology companies. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., it has more than 11,000 global team members.

i Based on a comparative review for mid- and high-volume laboratories; data on file.

