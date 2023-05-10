Ginkgo Bioworks Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Ginkgo added 13 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q1 2023
Recent acquisition of the adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform assets of StrideBio is advancing Ginkgo's capabilities and commercial potential in gene therapy
Ginkgo ended Q1 2023 with approximately $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents - this strong balance sheet is a strategic asset that provides Ginkgo with a multi-year runway and a margin of safety in an otherwise challenging market environment
BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the first quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.
"In the 15 years since my co-founders and I launched Ginkgo, I have never been more optimistic than I am today," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "There is no doubt that we are going to be living in a challenging market environment for a while, but Ginkgo was built for these moments - we have worked hard to give ourselves a margin of safety so that we can relentlessly focus on our mission to make biology easier to engineer. We're starting to see the flywheel really turn, and I look forward to bringing you more updates of our technical progress and customer success."
Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning
- Added 13 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q1 2023, representing 18% growth over the prior year period
- Hosted Ferment, Ginkgo's annual conference, which brought together about 1,000 participants in Boston and introduced four new end-to-end service offerings to help make Ginkgo's platform more accessible in key markets:
- Concentric, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health offering, executed well in Q1 2023, generating $47 million in Biosecurity revenue, with a mix shift towards revenue streams that we expect to be more recurring in nature
- Acquired the AAV engineering platform assets of StrideBio, enhancing Ginkgo's capabilities in gene therapy and including a robust portfolio of engineered capsids that are ready for partnership
First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- First quarter 2023 Total revenue of $81 million, down from $168 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 52% driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity business unit
- First quarter 2023 Cell Engineering revenue of $34 million, up from $21 million in the comparable prior year period, an increase of 59%
- First quarter 2023 Biosecurity revenue of $47 million with gross profit margin of 52%
- First quarter 2023 Loss from operations of $(216) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $75 million), compared to Loss from operations of $(675) million in the comparable prior year period (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $659 million). The stock-based compensation expense primarily relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2023, and which we expect will continue to ramp down significantly in 2023
- First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(100) million, down from $(1) million in the comparable prior year period driven by both the higher run-rate of expenses in Cell Engineering and the as-expected decline in Biosecurity revenue
- Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the first quarter of approximately $1.2 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives
Full Year 2023 Outlook
- Ginkgo continues to expect to add 100 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2023
- Ginkgo continues to expect Total revenue of at least $275 million in 2023
Conference Call Details
Ginkgo will host a videoconference today, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of the first quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.
To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.
A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.
Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), or LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks
This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, including with respect to our balance sheet and cash runway, acquisitions, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including expectations with regard to revenue, the nature of such revenue and any related downstream value share associated with such revenue, expenses, including our stock-based compensation expenses, our full year 2023 outlook, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,206,086
$ 1,315,792
Accounts receivable, net
83,257
80,907
Accounts receivable - related parties
1,584
1,558
Inventory, net
2,509
4,364
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33,870
47,458
Total current assets
1,327,306
1,450,079
Property, plant, and equipment, net
313,973
314,773
Operating lease right-of-use assets
388,270
400,762
Investments
121,750
112,188
Equity method investments
1,187
1,543
Intangible assets, net
108,736
111,041
Goodwill
58,725
60,210
Other non-current assets
97,262
88,725
Total assets
$ 2,417,209
$ 2,539,321
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 21,571
$ 10,451
Deferred revenue
47,518
47,817
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
122,615
114,694
Total current liabilities
191,704
172,962
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
174,815
174,767
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
404,098
413,256
Warrant liabilities
9,664
10,868
Other non-current liabilities
29,342
31,191
Total liabilities
809,623
803,044
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
194
190
Additional paid-in capital
6,211,634
6,136,378
Accumulated deficit
(4,602,628)
(4,397,659)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,614)
(2,632)
Total stockholders' equity
1,607,586
1,736,277
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,417,209
$ 2,539,321
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022 (as adjusted)*
Cell Engineering revenue
$ 34,096
$ 21,488
Biosecurity revenue:
Product
11,666
13,947
Service
34,940
132,970
Total revenue
80,702
168,405
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of Biosecurity product revenue
4,541
8,095
Cost of Biosecurity service revenue
17,834
77,337
Research and development (1)
162,639
323,576
General and administrative (1)
111,433
434,768
Total operating expenses
296,447
843,776
Loss from operations
(215,745)
(675,371)
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
14,545
177
Loss on equity method investments
(1,449)
(20,887)
(Loss) gain on investments
(6,370)
450
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,204
85,035
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
—
15,900
Other income, net
2,928
1,919
Total other income, net
10,858
82,594
Loss before income taxes
(204,887)
(592,777)
Income tax expense (benefit)
82
(184)
Net loss
(204,969)
(592,593)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
(2,088)
Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders
$ (204,969)
$ (590,505)
Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic
$ (0.11)
$ (0.37)
Diluted
$ (0.11)
$ (0.37)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,914,963
1,607,500
Diluted
1,916,637
1,607,500
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$ (204,969)
$ (592,593)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,018
(640)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
1,018
(640)
Comprehensive loss
$ (203,951)
$ (593,233)
* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, Leases ("ASC 842").
(1) In the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge for stock-based
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Research and development
$ 47,541
$ 266,340
General and administrative
27,659
392,695
Total
$ 75,200
$ 659,035
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022 (as adjusted)*
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (204,969)
$ (592,593)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,958
8,940
Stock-based compensation
72,986
652,821
Loss on equity method investments
1,449
20,887
Loss (gain) on investments
6,370
(450)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(1,204)
(85,035)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
5,177
1,513
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
—
(15,900)
Non-cash lease expense
8,039
3,808
Other non-cash activity
1,121
3
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(526)
(34,928)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,587
126
Inventory
1,855
(5,335)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,665
—
Other non-current assets
(2,036)
2,212
Accounts payable
9,679
26,250
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
9,401
9,973
Deferred revenue, current and non-current
(17,233)
11,444
Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current
(8,521)
(2,653)
Other non-current liabilities
617
(20,981)
Net cash used in operating activities
(90,585)
(19,898)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(19,441)
(3,580)
Proceeds from sale of equipment
617
58
Purchase of investment in equity securities
—
(3,691)
Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash
—
(28,772)
Other
(590)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,414)
(35,985)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
12
75
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
—
(981)
Principal payments on finance leases
(322)
(286)
Payment of equity offering issuance costs
(578)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(888)
(1,192)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(26)
(8)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(110,913)
(57,083)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,315,792
1,550,004
Restricted cash, beginning of period
53,789
42,924
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,369,581
1,592,928
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
1,206,086
1,492,971
Restricted cash, end of period
52,582
42,874
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 1,258,668
$ 1,535,845
* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022 (as adjusted)*
Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders
$ (204,969)
$ (590,505)
Interest income, net
(14,545)
(177)
Income tax expense (benefit)
82
(184)
Depreciation and amortization
18,958
8,940
EBITDA
(200,474)
(581,926)
Stock-based compensation (1)
75,200
659,035
Loss on equity method investments (2)
1,449
20,264
Loss (gain) on investments
6,370
(450)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(1,204)
(85,035)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
—
(15,900)
Merger and acquisition related expenses (3)
18,662
3,846
Change in fair value of convertible notes
(44)
(574)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (100,041)
$ (740)
* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842.
(1)
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, includes $2.2 million and $6.2 million, respectively, in employer
(2)
Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value ("HLBV") method, net
(3)
Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal,
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Segment Information
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022 (as adjusted)*
Revenue:
Cell Engineering
$ 34,096
$ 21,488
Biosecurity
46,606
146,917
Total revenue
80,702
168,405
Segment cost of revenue:
Biosecurity
22,375
85,432
Segment research and development expense:
Cell Engineering
98,522
48,411
Biosecurity
567
517
Total segment research and development expense
99,089
48,928
Segment general and administrative expense:
Cell Engineering
61,692
26,693
Biosecurity
13,956
13,235
Total segment general and administrative expense
75,648
39,928
Segment operating income (loss):
Cell Engineering
(126,118)
(53,616)
Biosecurity
9,708
47,733
Total segment operating loss
(116,410)
(5,883)
Operating expenses not allocated to segments:
Stock-based compensation (1)
75,200
659,035
Depreciation and amortization
18,958
8,940
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
5,177
1,513
Loss from operations
$ (215,745)
$ (675,371)
* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842.
(1)
Includes $2.2 million and $6.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022,
