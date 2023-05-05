Oracle Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Oracle positioned as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute".

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Planning product. Of the 20 companies evaluated, Oracle was recognized as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute". A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

According to Gartner, "Leaders demonstrate strong vision and execution capabilities for SCP solutions. They have broad, deep and differentiated functionality that addresses a broad range of user requirements. Their coverage of the main categories of planning capability — configure, optimize, respond and execution visibility (see Note 2) — is good enough, with a good balance across today's categories and/or those planned for the future. Leaders have a reasonable range of features to support organizations' maturity journeys. Their visions for supporting a Level 5 maturity planning environment align well with Gartner's vision. Leaders anticipate where customer demands and markets are moving, and clearly identify how innovative technologies can be applied to planning applications. They have strategies to support emerging requirements to build future-proof SCP solutions that focus on enabling both high-quality decision making and achieving a high degree of user adoption. Because Leaders are typically well-established in leading-edge, complex user environments, they benefit from user communities that help them remain at the forefront of emerging needs and innovation. Leaders exhibit strong financial performance and viability with their SCP solutions. Leaders generally have good market penetration, as well as broad functional penetration of their customers. Many customers have deployed a single instance of a Leader's SCP software that supports large planning models and a high degree of supply chain complexity."

"An organization's ability to respond to supply chain disruptions and manage operations efficiently ultimately comes down to good planning," said Vikash Goyal, vice president of supply chain planning and collaboration strategy, Oracle. "With Oracle Supply Chain Planning, organizations can leverage machine learning and advanced capabilities to help drive smarter decisions and quickly adapt to changes in supply and demand. To us, this recognition reinforces our commitment to helping customers improve profitability, accelerate innovation, and shape business outcomes.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Supply Chain Planning allows customers to anticipate demand, manage supply, align stakeholder input, and automate planning decisions to help improve customer service while reducing supply chain cost. With easily consumable new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that outpace change.

Disclaimers: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions"; Amber Salley, Pia Orup Lund, Tim Payne, and Janet Suleski; May 2023.

