KISS Products, Inc Launches Out-Of-Home Advertising in NYC & Los Angeles to Support NEW Lash Game Changer: imPRESS Falsies

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, Inc. is excited to announce it will be launching a disruptive out-of-home advertising campaign in NYC & Los Angeles to support its latest innovation, imPRESS Falsies. Since its launch earlier this year, imPRESS Falsies has taken consumers by storm. imPRESS Press-On Falsies is the world's first-ever one-step, press-on under lash false eyelash that uses revolutionary pre-bonded technology which eliminates the need for glue.

As part of the brands national rollout and launch campaign, KISS will be bringing imPRESS Falsies to life on the big screen in New York and Los Angeles as part of a multi-city, multi-media 360-degree marketing support plan which includes a disruptive OOH advertising campaign set to run from May 1, 2023, through May 28, 2023.

In New York, imPRESS Falsies advertisements will be placed in Times Square, larger than life on the trio board that flanks the sides of the Paramount Hotel right in the heart of Times Square, and is seen by 475k consumers daily. Additionally, advertisements will be displayed digitally on 66 urban panels above subway and transit openings. Having the advertisements run in both places will allow the brand to be viewed by both pedestrian foot traffic on the street and by daily commuters using the NY transit system.

In Los Angeles, the brand is expanding its reach with Santa Monica Digital Kiosks, in addition to taking over a Playa Vista Town Center Billboard. This large format digital unit is located at Runway Playa Vista, in the heart of LA's Silicon Beach. Runway is the social hub of Playa Vista with a state-of-the-art cinema, restaurants, bars, beauty, fitness venues, and cafes in addition media agencies, startups and established tech companies like YouTube, Space LA, and Facebook – which sees nearly 227k consumers daily. There will be 12 sidewalk kiosks with the ad. The QR code will drive directly to the imPRESS Falsies website.

The campaign is expected to reach a total over 40.3 million consumers across both cities and is part of a larger 360-degree multi-media national launch plan including social, digital, video, influencer, and sampling to support this innovative NO GLUE NEEDED imPRESS Falsies launch that has already achieved top selling positions in the false lash category at chain stores across the U.S. to date.

You can learn more about imPRESS Falsies by visiting imPRESSmanicure.com.

ABOUT KISS: KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com

