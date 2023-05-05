THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY NAMES MARK THEIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Theis has been named incoming Chief Executive Officer for The Aesthetic Society (American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) and The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF). Theis will be responsible for overseeing all organizational duties, including membership, education, technological advancement, and the fostering of industry partner potential. His stewardship will ultimately help to strengthen the organization's leadership role in aesthetic plastic surgery.

"Mark embodies leadership qualities and experience to take us to the next level in expanding the reach and influence of The Aesthetic Society without diluting our brand," said Dr. Melinda J. Haws, President of The Aesthetic Society. "His proactive data driven approach and passion, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit make him a valuable asset as The Society works to expand its educational reach and membership, as well as advance the technology of the specialty."

Theis is a proven leader in for-profit and nonprofit entities. He has led strategy development, marketing and sales, and operations for two major international hotel chains, Hyatt and Marriott. In addition, he held senior executive leadership positions for the Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago Convention Bureaus, where he gained experience and expertise in association marketing and management. Currently, Theis is Vice President, Sales & Marketing, for Los Angeles – based Proper Hospitality. He is innovative and data-driven, unafraid of challenges, and always looking for potential opportunities.

"I am honored to be joining The Aesthetic Society and ASERF," said Theis. "By providing a multitude of educational opportunities, as well as technological advancements in the specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery, The Society is clearly setting the industry's gold standard. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for this opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated and talented professionals. I look forward to further elevating the profile and expanding membership and partnership opportunities for The Society."

Theis officially assumes the position on July 10, following the departure of long-time Executive Director, Sue Dykema, CAE. We thank Sue for her many years of exceptional service and contributions to The Society and ASERF, always prioritizing member service and the advancement of the specialty.

About The Aesthetic Society

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 Active members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

About ASERF:

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable foundation. Its mission is to identify and pursue those issues relevant to advancing the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic medicine through independent, unbiased, directed research, and groundbreaking education. ASERF is supported exclusively by charitable donations and research revenues. For more information, visit www.aserf.org.

