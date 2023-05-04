Louie Schwartzberg, Renowned Filmmaker and Director of the Award-Winning Documentary Fantastic Fungi, Partners With Major National Organizations to Present Unique Gratitude Initiative For Nurses

The Upcoming Event in Baltimore, MD on May 5 Will Kick Off The 2023 Initiative

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Nurse Appreciation Month in May, renowned filmmaker and director of the award-winning documentary Fantastic Fungi, Louie Schwartzberg, launches screenings of Gratitude Revealed to honor nurses for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice.

Louie's first event dedicated to nurses took place on September 13, 2022, in collaboration with Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. The event featured screenings of Gratitude Revealed across six of Mt. Sinai's NYC campuses and reached over 8,000 nurses.

Dr. Linda M. Valentino DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, MSW expressed her appreciation for the event stating, "This is an amazing event that's a gift. The name itself speaks for why we're here, namely to acknowledge and appreciate our staff for all they've done and will do in the future."

After receiving such a great response from nurses at the Mt. Sinai event, Louie decided to kick off a global Nurse Initiative involving multiple events and screenings for nurses everywhere. Louie's next event honoring nurses will take place on May 5, 2023, in Baltimore, MD in collaboration with John Hopkins, the leading academic medical center and healthcare institution. At the event, Gratitude Revealed will be simulcast across all John Hopkins campuses reaching over 5,000 nurses. The screening will be followed by a moderated conversation for all nurses, nurse leaders, staff, and management in attendance to share, connect, acknowledge, and express gratitude.

Additionally, on May 24, 2023, Louie is hosting a third event in collaboration with The American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL), which will involve a virtual screening of Gratitude Revealed, intended to reach a more national group of an estimated 250,000 nurses. AONL is dedicated to providing leadership, education, and resources to empower nurse leaders to excel in their roles and drive positive change in healthcare.

"At a time when our nursing staff and nurse leaders need support more than ever, AONL believes that Gratitude Revealed is an appropriate and important film to share during Nurse Appreciation Month," said Robyn Begley, CEO of AONL and CNO/Sr. VP of the American Hospital Association.

With approximately 3 million nurses in the US, Louie's goal of the initiative is to reach all of them, which is why he is continuing to add events to this initiative. Louie emphasizes, "It felt natural that nurses are the ultimate people we need to express gratitude for. Gratitude for what they went through during Covid when everyone desperately needed their help. But here we are a couple of years later, and we've forgotten the contribution that they made to save people's lives. And I know now, they are the ones that are suffering."

About Louie Schwartzberg:

Louie Schwartzberg is an Award-Winning Filmmaker, who has spent his notable career providing breathtaking imagery using his time-lapse, high-speed, and macro cinematography techniques. In Louie's new film, Gratitude Revealed , he takes the viewer on a transformational, cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude. Louie's past work includes the Award-Winning documentary, Fantastic Fungi, as well as Wings of Life, America's Heart and Soul, the 3D IMAX film Mysteries of the Unseen World, popular Netflix series Moving Art, and directing Soarin' Around the World; the most popular motion simulator ride film now playing at Disney Theme Parks globally. For Schwartzberg, the greatest satisfaction is creating works that inspire audiences to celebrate Life and protect what we love. www.louiechannel.tv

