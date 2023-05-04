Last Shelter: Survival Publisher Long Tech Announces Collaboration With AMC's The Walking Dead

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Long Tech Network Limited and AMC announced a collaboration between Last Shelter: Survival, a mobile survival SLG with over 100 million downloads, and the global smash hit television series The Walking Dead. The limited-time in-game event kicks off today and will last for 3 weeks.

The event will find The Walking Dead fan-favorite characters Daryl and Maggie fighting side-by-side with the Commander of the wasteland to fight off the human and zombie threat.

Last Shelter: Survival × AMC's The Walking Dead collaboration event is now live! (PRNewswire)

In addition to the characters, iconic locations from the series, such as the prison, the Alexandria Safe-Zone and the Greene Family Farm, will appear in the game as base skins. Players will play the role of the Commander, and will be tasked with completing a series of events with Maggie and Daryl, including:

Unlock the Mystery: Complete quests to collect stickers and light up the collection board.

Collect Clues: There are many survivor camps in the wasteland, where survivors are awaiting rescue. Clues leading to the whereabouts of Daryl are also hidden there. Players will need to send their teams to rescue survivors and look for clues at the camps.

Drive & Survive: The wasteland is infested with zombies. The Commander needs to navigate through the horde. Start your engine and control the vehicle to crush the zombies and collect rewards.

Community events are also planned to celebrate the collaboration. Emotes of Daryl and Maggie are now available in-game, with animated versions available on Last Shelter: Survival's official Discord server. Members of the official community can also create their own emotes, and participate in an upcoming cosplay event. The emotes receiving the highest number of likes may appear in our game.

The Last Shelter: Survival is a free-to-play mobile SLG set in the zombie apocalypse. The horde is coming! Download the game from the App Store and Google Play to survive. And join the official community for more info.

Download the game:

App Store/Google Play: https://lastshelter.onelink.me/33kh/6yohjxpb

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/KXTfaJZvN9

The Walking Dead Universe has two new spinoff series debuting this year, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), in June followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, led by Norman Reedus (Daryl), later this year.

ABOUT AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed original programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014, and the network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable television history. AMC's current original series include Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Fear the Walking Dead, Dark Winds and the forthcoming series The Walking Dead: Dead City, Lucky Hank, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, among others. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand, mobile, and on AMC+, the company's premium streaming bundle featuring content from across AMC and sister networks BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV as well as streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Long Tech Network