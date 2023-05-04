"Former Salesforce Executive joins UpperRight as Chief Revenue Officer"

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Javits Center -- Former Salesforce Financial Services Executive and Marketing Cloud Leader Michael Turcotte has been named Chief Revenue Officer of UpperRight – the customer experience and service optimization consultancy launched late last year by former Deloitte and Dentsu/Merkle executives. The announcement was made today at Salesforce's annual WorldTour NYC Spring confab.

Over his six years at Salesforce, Turcotte served in numerous client-facing leadership roles including VP of Cross Cloud Solutions, Marketing Cloud, Financial Services and the Insurance sectors collectively. He was the recipient of the Salesforce AE of the Year award and a three-time Peak Performer. As a leader, his teams helped launch the GTM motions for new solutions including Salesforce Customer Data Platform, Service Cloud Voice, and Salesforce for Brokers.

He joins UpperRight and The Upper Right Network as Chief Revenue Officer overseeing UpperRight's high touch advisory and implementation network offerings - including custom configured customer experience and solutions combining Salesforce, Adobe and other end-to-end cloud, data, decisioning and MarTech distribution platforms.

"Michael is relentlessly focused on the customer and the employees who serve them - with a real commitment to transforming the underlying business processes that deliver impact to the enterprise," said Adam Lavelle, CEO and Co-Founder of UpperRight. "His deep experience stewarding solutions that help CTOs and CMOs better serve their customers by accelerating outcomes and time to revenue put him squarely in the UpperRight, and we are truly excited to have him as our partner and CRO, said former Deloitte Digital CCO Alan Schulman, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer of UpperRight.

A proud native of Boston, MA, Turcotte attended Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana and Northeastern College of Professional Studies in Boston, Massachusetts. He joins the NY/NJ based consultancy with both broad end-to-end cloud solutions and vertical industry specialization expertise.

