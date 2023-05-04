Caterpillar Announces Virtual 2023 Shareholder Meeting

IRVING, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 a.m. CDT.

Caterpillar Inc (PRNewswire)

Shareholders owning Caterpillar common stock at the close of business on April 17, 2023, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions and vote on several items at the virtual annual meeting. Attendance and registration details, as well as information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found on page 90 in Caterpillar's 2023 proxy statement at https://www.caterpillar.com/proxymaterials.

About Caterpillar:

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.