CARBON-NEUTRAL PRIVATE JET COMPANY, VERIJET, EXPANDS ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN

Private Jet Operator Verijet Brings Industry-Leading AI Software, 100% C02 Emissions Neutral, and State-of-the-Art Cirrus SF50 Jets with Class-Leading Safety Features to the Caribbean

Company To See Delivery of Additional Jets as Demand Continues to Rise

New Destinations Include Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, The Cayman Islands, and Providenciales

KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verijet , a private jet company and AI-Powered Air Taxi Service, announced today that it is making an international expansion to the Caribbean. Verijet powers travelers to fly whenever they choose, depart from airports closest to their home or office, and arrive closer to their destination - all reducing travel time and providing carbon-neutral travel while flying safely.

Verijet Logo (PRNewsfoto/Verijet) (PRNewswire)

Destinations in Verijet's expansion include the following: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, The Cayman Islands, and Providenciales. This follows the company's expansion to the Bahamas in 2022.

Their SF50 Vision Jets give Verijet access to smaller, more local airports, allowing passengers to bypass long airport queues and smoothly travel internationally. Using the airline's proprietary AI-powered booking service, Verijet optimizes travel departure and arrival points for the utmost convenience; this automated process greatly reduces the stress of international travel and allows passengers to focus on the enjoyable elements of the trip.

"We've seen tremendous adoption of our service on the east coast with 52% repeat customers since just launching in 2020, and we expect to see the same in the Caribbean market," Chairman and CEO Richard Kane said. "Efficient and sustainable travel has been a foundational goal for Verijet. With our long partnership with 4AIR, we have further reduced the carbon footprint of air travel by purchasing carbon offset credits. Verijet provides an answer for those wishing to reduce their carbon footprint, support sustainable aviation, and be able to enjoy holiday and business travel without guilt."

Verijet planes now service Southeast, Northeast, and West Coast regions of the US and the Caribbean; Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, The Cayman Islands, and Providenciales, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.verijet.com

About Verijet:

The Florida-based jet company, Verijet is disrupting the market and making it easier and less expensive to fly privately. Verijet's mission is to "democratize" private flight. Founded in late 2020, Verijet is making flying private more available to more people, in more places than ever before. Verijet is a technology company that has morphed into an air carrier – revolutionizing private aviation through the power of AI and large-scale computing combined with the most innovative, advanced, and safest jet in the air today. Backed by an experienced team of aviation investors, professionals, and suppliers. In the first year of operations, Verijet completed over 1,400 revenue flights with 100% safety.

