The Bradford Exchange Mint Announces the King Charles III Proof Coin

NILES, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bradford Exchange Mint is proud to present a very special opportunity to acquire one of the first coins to depict the image of King Charles III – privately minted for the Bradford Exchange in honor of the new King and Coronation on Saturday, May 6th 2023! As collectors know, first, lasts and one-of-a-kinds are important acquisitions. The Bradford Exchange Mint is excited to be able to offer a limited opportunity to acquire one of the very first Proof tributes released on the Accession of HRM King Charles the III.
- As King Charles' coronation has been code-named "Operation Golden Orb," each magnificent tribute is 24K gold plated.
- The front design features a full-color image of King Charles III in military dress and includes the new Royal Cypher. He is flanked by a sculpted Lion of England and Unicorn of Scotland. The Latin "VIVAT REX" expression is centered at the top and translates to "Long Live the King."
- The back design depicts a Bradford Exchange Mint exclusive portrait of King Charles III. He faces the opposite direction of his predecessor according to official Royal coinage tradition.
- As on all his circulating coinage, King Charles is depicted without a crown, which he has chosen to symbolize his commitment to modernity and progressive ideals of monarchy.
- Specially-polished coining blanks, individually hand-fed into a 360-ton minting press, then struck multiple times achieve the pristine Proof finish featuring crisp, raised frosted details and a mirror-like background - the highest level of the minter's art.
- To protect and showcase your prized tribute to the coronation of King Charles III, your Proof arrives within a crystal-clear capsule. This fine collectible is a non-monetary tribute and has no legal tender value.
This is a great way to celebrate the dawn of a new modern era in the British Monarchy!
ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT: a division of The Bradford Exchange, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring value worldwide.
