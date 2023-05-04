ANGUS ANNOUNCES CORPORATE REBRANDING, WILL CHANGE NAME TO "ADVANCION"

New name and brand reflect Company's strategic transformation into a leading global producer of specialty ingredients for Life Sciences, Personal Care and other essential markets

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company") today unveiled a new name and logo as part of an extensive corporate rebranding initiative. The Company, which has operated as ANGUS for more than 40 years, will rebrand and change its name to "Advancion." The Advancion name reflects the significant transformation of the Company into a leading global producer of essential ingredients for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets.

"From material science to molecular biology, we are a company built on decades of precision and ingenuity. The high-quality, high-purity ingredients we develop and produce today are helping the world's most essential industries address the emerging challenges of tomorrow," said David Neuberger, President and CEO. "We are the same organization, ownership, leadership and team of dedicated employees. Our transition to the Advancion name and brand will more clearly represent who we are and what we do – a designer and producer of high-value consumables and ingredients that help enrich lives and enable our customers to advance the world."

ANGUS, a portfolio company of Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, is one of the world's largest suppliers of Life Sciences buffers and other proprietary chemistries. The Company's specialty ingredients help improve product performance, quality, consistency, durability, stability and other important attributes in end-use formulations. Through its recent acquisition of Expression Systems, ANGUS also produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents servicing high growth biologics segments including cell and gene therapies.

The Company's transition to the new Advancion name and brand identity is targeted to be completed in August 2023. Initial elements of the Advancion brand evolution include a new logo design inspired by the multifunctionality and versatility of the Company's unique ingredients and a fresh, modern color palette. In addition, a rebranding resource page is available on angus.com/rebranding to provide customers and suppliers with direct access to all communications, sample documents and frequently asked questions related to the brand transition, once they are available.

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

