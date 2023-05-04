Adventurous Journeys ("AJ") Capital Partners Announces Memoir Residential, a New Chapter in Contemporary Urban Living

Featuring inspired design and flexible living within storied neighborhoods, Memoir Residential will open the first residences fall 2023.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners ("AJ Capital" or "AJ"), a vertically integrated real estate investment manager with a portfolio of timeless businesses and brand platforms, today announces Memoir Residential, a collection of dynamic multifamily residential properties. Combining hospitality and design expertise with flexible leasing options, Memoir Residential cultivates meaningful places to live within storied neighborhoods. The first community will open fall 2023 in Portland, OR followed by Nashville, TN, New Orleans, LA, Austin, TX, and Miami, FL.

"Memoir is AJ Capital's first branded multifamily residential platform. We are taking the same approach we use for hotels, mixed-used communities, and entertainment venues - leading with hospitality-minded principles and history," says Anil Bhagat, managing director of Memoir Residential. "Our goal is to craft intentional spaces that people want to spend time in and also seamlessly blend into the existing fabric of a neighborhood."

Memoir Residential strives to cultivate more meaningful residential living experiences for creative, curious people who appreciate great design. Instead of a customary lobby, AJ Capital's in-house design team has thoughtfully curated bespoke living room concepts that are designed to foster organic opportunities for residents to interact and host, while reflecting the unique character of each surrounding neighborhood. Amenities will include food and beverage programming, entertaining areas, swimming pools, fitness studios, bicycle storages, pet grooming stations, co-working spaces, and—in select markets—adjacent to like-minded hospitality brands like Soho House and Common House.

Residences will be available in studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom layouts. Leasing options will include fully furnished residences for shorter-term stays, starting at 15-day minimums for business or leisure travel, as well as unfurnished residences with beautiful finishes for traditional, longer-term stays. For more information, please visit memoirresidential.com .

About Memoir Residential

Memoir Residential is a new chapter in contemporary urban living, soon to offer thoughtfully designed, flexible residential leasing options in storied neighborhoods around the U.S. Launched in 2023, Memoir Residential is a lifestyle brand rooted in hospitality. The brand emphasizes design, to create inspired living options and community-driven amenities that reflect the surrounding neighborhood. Memoir Residential is owned and operated by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a vertically integrated real estate investment manager and founder of Graduate Hotels, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, and Field & Stream Lodge Co. The brand will launch residential communities in multiple markets beginning in 2023. For more information, visit memoirresidential.com .

About Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners®

Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners ("AJ Capital" or "AJ") is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager with a portfolio of timeless businesses and brand platforms. AJ's portfolio includes hotels, multifamily apartments, creative office, single-family rental, retail, and entertainment venues. AJ anchors developments in the core principles of hospitality, placemaking and residentially inspired design, applying the firm's deeply rooted hospitality expertise to every project, including 100+ portfolio assets, across 50+ markets worldwide, and owns and operates multiple brands such as Graduate Hotels, a collection of handcrafted hotels in university communities internationally. For more information on AJ Capital Partners, please visit www.ajcpt.com .

