INVESTEDGE ELEVATES REGULATORY COMPLIANCE SOFTWARE FOR BANK, BROKER-DEALER, AND RIA FIRMS

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestEdge recently announced a strategic transaction that enables the company to focus squarely on regulatory challenges facing broker-dealers, RIAs, and bank trusts. InvestEdge will accelerate investment into its ComplianceEdge platform as a result of the sale of its portfolio management, performance, and client reporting products to First Rate.

"Regulatory challenges facing investment management firms are advancing at an unprecedented pace," said Jeffrey Cowley, President of InvestEdge, "ComplianceEdge makes it easy for our customers to satisfy OCC/FDIC, SEC, FINRA, and state regulatory exam requirements. This transaction allows InvestEdge to deliver the future faster for our customers and channel partners."

For over 20 years, the most prestigious investment management firms in the US have relied on InvestEdge for its wealth management platform. InvestEdge selected First Rate as the ideal partner to continue this legacy and to ensure customer success. In addition, InvestEdge added FirstRate to its list of ComplianceEdge channel partners.

As a ComplianceEdge channel partner, First Rate now can offer its customers an industry-leading investment management compliance solution. ComplianceEdge serves as an investment management firm's compliance book-of-record, via turnkey integration within any wealth management ecosystem.

"This transaction will accelerate InvestEdge's product development and cement our #1 position for bank trust, broker-dealer, and RIA regulatory compliance software," said Brandon Molina, CEO of InvestEdge, "This transaction not only focuses our company on regulatory compliance, but also provides substantial capital to invest as ComplianceEdge is primed for disruptive innovation and growth."

About InvestEdge

InvestEdge's ComplianceEdge software protects the reputation and operational integrity of bank trusts, broker-dealers, and RIAs by reducing the risk and cost associated with providing investment management advice in an evolving regulatory environment. For over two decades, many of the largest financial institutions in the U.S. have relied on InvestEdge for mission-critical software and highly sensitive data management.

About First Rate

First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It's technology as it should be.

First Rate's flexible solutions adapt to the evolving demands and complex challenges of the wealth management industry. With a proven track record including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry.

Through data aggregation, performance calculation, client reporting, portfolio management, trading and rebalancing, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their businesses by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.

