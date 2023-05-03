HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today its attendance at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Thursday, May 11, 2023 - The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference located at The Plaza Hotel, New York, and
  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023 - The KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference located at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Scott Minder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will host in-person investor meetings to discuss Hyster-Yale's recent performance momentum and future market opportunities with investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-to-attend-upcoming-investor-conferences-301815141.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.