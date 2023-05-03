Health Recovery Solutions Announces Alan Bugos as New Chief Technology Officer

The Company Adds Award-Winning Expert Technologist Alan Bugos to Spearhead Its Renowned Technology Platform

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) with over a decade of experience, welcomes Alan Bugos as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Bugos' addition brings technology and software development expertise as HRS continues innovating as the go-to source for RPM and remote care delivery.

"We're excited to have Alan join our organization and add to our passionate executive team," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of HRS. "Bugos brings to the table a long track record of success in delivering technology innovation and has spent the last decade focused on connected care technology in the home and in long-term, as well as post-acute, care focused on seniors and others suffering from chronic conditions. He has delivered leading and award-winning technology for predictive analytics for remote monitoring, fall detection, medication adherence and more."

Bugos brings over 30 years of hands-on engineering, product, and IT leadership experience in healthcare technology and platforms, data solutions, software and hardware development, and systems integration and services. He held executive management roles at MedMinder Systems as their CTO and LifePod Solutions as their COO and EVP of Technology and Engineering, following his tenure as the Head of Technology and Innovation at Philips Connected Care & Health Informatics. Now, the four-time KLAS award winner in RPM is excited to have Bugos' experience to take HRS' remote monitoring solutions to the next level of performance impact.

"I am passionate about using teamwork to solve complex problems and build innovative healthcare technology solutions and services that honor 'the voice of the customer,'" said Bugos, Chief Technology Officer of HRS. "For more than a decade, HRS has partnered with healthcare organizations to bring technology solutions that make care from home possible. I'm excited to work alongside their talented team and deliver the next phase of innovation."

As Health Recovery Solutions' Chief Technology Officer, Bugos will head the company's overall technology and innovation vision while leading the engineering, IT, data science, security, and software development teams of HRS' connected care SaaS solutions and services, including oversight of its digital platform, health tech devices, and clinical and operational services components. He will be charged with expanding HRS' connected solutions and services, enabling more seamless and efficient customer and patient experiences, and leveraging the power of data and AI/ML to drive even better business and performance outcomes for HRS' customers and their patients.

Bugos holds engineering degrees from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with post-graduate studies at Tufts University. He has published over 45 technical papers and was the 1997 recipient of GTE's highest technical merit award, the Warner Award, for Technical Achievement for pioneering DSL data networks.

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) supplies leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email marketing@healthrecoverysolutions.com.

