THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK AND CARHARTT ANNOUNCE NEW APPAREL PARTNERSHIP INTRODUCING A FRESH LOOK FOR THE NETWORK'S METEOROLOGISTS

New Apparel Partnership with Carhartt Provides The Weather Channel's Network Meteorologists with Durable and Versatile Gear to Outwork the Elements

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel television network today announced a new partnership with Carhartt, making the global premium workwear brand the all-weather outfitter for the network's on-air meteorologists for in-field weather reporting. Beginning this spring, The Weather Channel meteorologists will be decked out in Carhartt apparel with the brand prominently featured during live weather reporting. Viewers will notice meteorologists sporting a variety of Carhartt apparel, suited to handle every weather condition – rain, snow, sleet, and high temperatures – including Carhartt insulated jackets and vests for brutal winter temperatures, and the brand's Rain Defender pants for hurricane season.

"We're excited to announce our apparel partnership with Carhartt," said Nora Zimmett, President of News and Original Series for Weather Group. "As America's most trusted news brand, our meteorologists are often out in extreme weather conditions, delivering life-saving reporting. This new collaboration between The Weather Channel and Carhartt brings together two brands that know how to tough it out in difficult conditions to keep Americans safe and comfortable."

"As the world's premium workwear brand since 1889, Carhartt has always been a brand for all hardworking people that endure varying weather conditions on the job," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Meteorologists in the field experience some of the most extreme weather conditions imaginable, and we know that many people rely on meteorologists to inform them about the gear they wear while working outside. Partnering with The Weather Channel is a natural fit to not only keep meteorologists protected from the elements, but to showcase hardworking gear performance in its most natural element: outside and in the field."

From extreme heat, to torrential rains and flooding, to below freezing temperatures, Carhartt will be essential to The Weather Channel's field weather reporting. Check out this informative segment that highlights the partnership and features the network's award-winning Immersive Mixed Reality (IMR) technology https://youtu.be/YehwKW2GsNA .

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

ABOUT CARHARTT

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,500 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

