Sylvia joins founders Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Morales Rocketto in scaling one of the largest, Latina owned multi-platform audio & media companies serving the Latino market in the US

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Latino Media Network announced that Sylvia Banderas Coffinet has been named CEO. Sylvia joins founders Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Morales Rocketto in scaling one of the largest Latina owned multi-platform audio & media companies to serve the Hispanic market in the U.S. today.

Sylvia Banderas Coffinet Named CEO of Latino Media Network - Sylvia joins founders Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Morales Rocketto in scaling one of the largest, Latina owned multi-platform audio & media companies serving the Latino market in the US. (PRNewswire)

We see diversity within diversity and are looking forward to celebrating and serving it. - Sylvia Banderas Coffinet

Sylvia will oversee finance, operations, corporate strategy, and development to drive market growth and profitability for LMN. She will be based in New York City.

"We are ecstatic about having Sylvia join LMN as CEO," said Valencia and Rocketto. "Latinos are the 'X factor' in the US today – driving population growth and the cultural trajectory of the country. At a moment like this, there should be more Latino owned media platforms to provide culturally relevant content for our community. With Sylvia's deep experience and leadership, we will build a cutting edge multi-platform media company that will be able to serve this critical demographic in the country."

"I am thrilled to join LMN at this exciting time of growth for the company and Latino serving and Spanish language media markets," said Banderas Coffinet. "Hispanics are the engine for economic growth in today's America and I could not be more optimistic about the commercial and cultural potential of this moment. It is exciting to be part of a team that is Latina owned and operated, building media for us, by us."

Sylvia is recognized as a long-standing champion and revenue leader in the Latinx media marketplace. Over the course of her nearly 20-year career, she has helped launch some of the most significant content franchises and brand efforts for Latino media, including POPSUGAR's Juntos x Target, Hola! USA's Latina Powerhouse x Estee Lauder Companies, People en Español's Chica x Maybelline. She has monetized brand launches that have served Latino consumers with countless blue chip brand partners like Ford, Delta, Estee Lauder Companies, L'Oreal USA, Procter & Gamble, Macy's, Ulta Beauty, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart, Toyota and many more – adding up to more than half a billion dollars in revenue.

Most recently, Sylvia served as General Manager, Marketing Equity & Inclusion Partnerships for Vox Media. Her background also includes Chief Revenue Officer & Publisher at HELLO & ¡HOLA! Media Inc., National Advertising Director at PEOPLE en Español, and Beauty Director roles at Conde Nast's Glamour, and Latina Media Ventures's Latina Magazine.

Among her accolades, Forbes has recognized her as a "Trailblazing Latina Executive in Media," and in 2020 she was named one of "Top 10 Líderes" in Hispanic Executive.

Sylvia received her undergraduate degree in Latino Studies and Spanish Literature from Columbia University. She completed the Publishing School for Professionals program at Stanford University as an MPA Fellow and most recently has obtained Cornell University's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certification. Sylvia is based in New York City.

LMN recently closed on its acquisition of 17 radio stations in ten cities from Univision, which was the largest radio deal of the past three years.

Latino Media Network is a media company serving the Latino community by helping us make sense of the world and their place in it. We will inspire, inform and celebrate Latinos through an audio focused multimedia network, owned and operated by members of our community. We will focus on content creation across a variety of culturally relevant subjects and help our community navigate the ocean of information that exists in our society. The network will create cultural pride by telling our stories, addressing our concerns and talking about opportunities for a better future.

Media Contact:

Sonia Diaz

sonia@zaidpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Latino Media Network