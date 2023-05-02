SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT THE LATINO THEATER COMPANY WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

Spectrum and Ovation TV presented the award at reception for the world premiere of the LTC play "Whittier Boulevard"

LOS ANGELES , May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced the Latino Theater Company received $10,000 through the 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts Awards, a partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 60 awards totaling $600,000 towards arts education.

Latino Theater Company will use its 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts funding to sustain a home in Downtown Los Angeles for artists and audiences and continue to be a center where the convergence of people, cultures, and ideas contributes to the future.

A check presentation and cocktail reception took place on April 29 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Following the presentation, the Latino Theater Company debuted the world premiere of "Whittier Boulevard," an original, ensemble-devised play directed by José Luis Valenzuela.

"Latino Theater Company is honored to be one of the recipients of a Stand For The Arts Award," said José Luis Valenzuela, Artistic Director for Latino Theater Company. "This award demonstrates Ovation TV and Spectrum's commitment to the arts community. With this support, we will be able to further integrate arts and culture into our programs. We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing our work with renewed inspiration."

The event featured Spectrum and Ovation executives and special guests. In addition, local officials including Sen. Maria Elena Durazo and Asm. Wendy Carillo supported the event.

"By recognizing and investing in local arts organizations and programs, Ovation TV and Spectrum are helping to ensure that communities across the country have access to the transformative power of the arts," said Sen. Maria Elena Durazo. "Congratulations to the Latino Theater Company for their well-deserved recognition as a Stand For The Arts Award recipient. Their commitment to supporting LA artists and expanding access to high-quality arts education is truly inspiring, and I am proud to support their important work."

"The arts play and important and critical role in our overall society," said Asm. Wendy Carrillo. "With the financial support provided by Ovation TV and Spectrum to the Latino Theatre Company and their recognition as a Stand For The Arts Award, more opportunities will be provided to local artists and playwrights to advance the dialogues and issues on stage that are reflective of our society. It's a wonderful day for theatre!"

"Our partnership with Ovation TV will enable these organizations to continue to serve as vital arts and cultural resources in their communities – which complements our focus on investing in and strengthening the towns and cities we serve," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "We congratulate this year's Stand For The Arts honoree the Latino Theater Company for its commitment to supporting artists in Los Angeles and expanding access to high-quality arts education, exhibits, and community events."

The Latino Theater Company is one of 10 organizations receiving support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible spaces for creative expression.

"We are pleased to continue our work with Charter as we enter a sixth year of our Stand For The Arts initiative partnership," stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. "It remains our priority to champion community-driven arts organizations as they support artists and creatives on a local level."

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com .

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About OVATION TV America's Premier Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Arts Engines, The Fall, Midsomer Murders, The Art Of, Celebrity Conversations, and The Sound of New York. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 150 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV Stream, Charter/Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

