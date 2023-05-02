OXFORD CAPITAL GROUP, LLC AND HUNTER PASTEUR ANNOUNCE GROUND FLOOR RESTAURANT VENTURE "HAMILTON'S"AT THE GODFREY HOTEL DETROIT IN COLLABORATION WITH CHICKPEA HOSPITALITY

The luxury lifestyle hotel property is set to open in summer 2023, with Hamilton's to follow shortly thereafter in the fall of 2023

DETROIT, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based international real estate and hospitality investment leader Oxford Capital Group, LLC and local partner Detroit-based Hunter Pasteur, in collaboration with Detroit-based Chickpea Hospitality, announces Hamilton's, a ground floor restaurant for The Godfrey Hotel Detroit, which will open shortly after the hotel's projected opening in summer 2023.

Hamilton's is a vibrant neighborhood tavern focused on providing the community with an approachable, yet refined dining experience. Hamilton's will accommodate 93 guests in its dining room and bar, and 38 on its outdoor terrace on Michigan Avenue, allowing guests to enjoy the modern, urban aesthetic. Hamilton's food and beverage offerings highlight local and seasonal ingredients along with a thoughtful beverage program while staying focused on classic American fare. Hamilton's will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily in a bustling, inviting environment.

"Corktown is already a popular destination for food and drink in Downtown Detroit. We are excited to add to its offerings by introducing Hamilton's to the neighborhood for guests and locals alike," said Matthew Kalt, senior vice president and principal of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC.

"We are honored to be collaborating on this luxury lifestyle project in the historical Corktown neighborhood," shares Samy Eid, co-owner of Chickpea Hospitality Group. "It has been an exciting experience working closely with the Hunter Pasteur and Oxford Capital teams to curate a dining experience for all to enjoy."

"Our development team is excited to partner with the Phoenicia Group at the Godfrey Hotel. The Eid Family has a distinguished track record of success and a well-earned reputation in the restaurant industry as best in class operators," says Seth Herkowitz, chief operating officer of Hunter Pasteur

The 227-room luxury lifestyle hotel will feature the brand's indoor-outdoor I|O Rooftop lounge with expansive views of downtown Detroit and Corktown serving craft cocktails and bites, a 6,000 square foot ballroom that will accommodate events of more than 350 guests, a welcoming hotel lobby bar for guests and locals, and a fitness center. The site is located just a few blocks from the Michigan Central Train Station, which Ford Motor is developing into a new $1B+ campus and will bring more than 5,000 new jobs to Corktown.

Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur, along with The Forbes Company, are also developing Perennial Corktown, a seven-story apartment community of 188 units that include a combination of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units; Perennial Corktown Townhomes, made up of seven townhouses at 10th and Church Street; and a three-story parking garage at 1501 Church St., adjacent to The Godfrey Hotel; with additional residential phases being finalized.

In addition to the above, Oxford Capital Group's recent projects in downtown Detroit include the December 2021 acquisition of The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel. The 453-room property is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, which includes a comprehensive refresh of the guest rooms, public spaces, meeting rooms, and ballrooms, as well as new tenants in the two ground floor retail spaces including recently signed, Sullivan's Steakhouse, which is set to open in 2023.

Additionally, Hunter Pasteur Homes is developing City Modern, a development located at the intersection of Downtown & Midtown in the heart of Brush Park. City Modern includes Townhomes, Carriage Homes, The Duplettes, Historic Homes, and the Flats (apartments) – creating a total of 410 contemporary residential units. The buildings will be constructed to sustainable standards using high-quality, lasting materials, and the community features The Mews, thoughtfully designed and landscaped pocket parks throughout the development.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC

Chicago based Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm that focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments, and operationally intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (16,000+ hotel rooms); hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family (2,000+ units); senior housing (3,000+ units); urban retail; and parking. Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC is its wholly owned hotel management affiliate, which specializes in operating, managing, and branding distinctive, high design luxury lifestyle hotels, and food & beverage venues. Oxford Living, LLC is its senior housing investment and management platform. Oxford Residential, LLC is its multi-family development affiliate.

About Hunter Pasteur

Founded in 1999, Hunter Pasteur (HP) has grown to become one of Southeast Michigan's largest and most respected developers. Over the past two decades, HP has built and developed over 2,000 luxury single family homes and multifamily condominiums throughout Metro Detroit, including thriving communities in Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Clarkston, Commerce Township, Detroit, Lake Orion, Novi, Northville, South Lyon, West Bloomfield and many more. HP and The Forbes Company also have over 2,000 luxury multi-family units currently under development, valued at over $1 Billion in costs. A passionate advocate for the critical role housing plays in economic and community development, Hunter Pasteur has been honored as "Multifamily Construction Builder of the Year" by the Home Builders Association of Southeast Michigan. To learn more, visit https://www.hunterpasteur.com/

About Chickpea Hospitality

Established in 2019 by Samy Eid, Chickpea Hospitality owns and operates Leila Detroit, The Phoenicia, and Forest Restaurants. Alongside Samy, Matthew Hollander and Nicholas Janutol manage and run all day-to-day operations. Chickpea Hospitality is passionate about offering our guests a unique and thoughtful dining experience. We are highly focused on building a team of service professionals with passion for the industry. Our incredible team and the guests we serve are our number one priority. Chickpea Hospitality also owns and operates several highly successful restaurants in Detroit and the Metro Detroit area including Leila Detroit, The Phoenicia, and Forest Restaurants.

