Mobile Health Upgrades New York City Occupational Health Facility in Queens

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27th, Mobile Health cut the ribbon on their upgraded occupational health clinic in Queens, New York City. Building on their 39-year track record in New York, this new and improved facility is designed to streamline the exam process and make occupational health more accessible to the employers and workforce of Queens.

Mobile Health's new facility brings comprehensive exams to Queens employers and employees, maximizing convenience.

ONE-STOP PRE-EMPLOYMENT TESTING IN QUEENS, NEW YORK

The clinic offers drug testing, physical exams, vaccines, titers, tuberculosis testing, hearing exams, vision exams, and everything for one easy, comprehensive visit for every patient:

Drug & Alcohol Testing

Physical Exams

TB Exams & X-Rays

Vaccines & Titers

Respirator Fit Testing

Vision Screening

Physical Abilities Testing

Hearing Screening

DOT Exams

THE KEY TO EMPLOYEE HEALTH: ACCESSIBILITY

Mobile Health has made a significant impact in New York City throughout the years, creating a comprehensive solution for all pre-employment and annual health exams. This location was picked specifically for its ease of access to the busy workforce of Queens. The clinic is just a minute away from the Q38, QM11, bus and 63rd Drive - Rego Park subway stop, which provides access to E, M, and R trains, and is only a two-minute walk from the Q59 and Q60 bus stops.

"This is another step towards making occupational health simple and accessible," said Andrew Shulman, CEO of Mobile Health. "We upgraded our facilities to make the most comfortable, and streamlined experience for our patients, and we look forward to serving the Queens community for many years to come."

The company continues to invest in their clinics, the patient experience, and the businesses of New York City. Mobile Health celebrated the opening of the Queens clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by their staff and a few clients they have long served in the Queens area. For more information on Mobile Health's occupational health services, visit their website MobileHealth.com.

ABOUT MOBILE HEALTH

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

