Kansas City's West Bottoms is in Full Bloom for First Friday Weekend, May 5-7

Kansas City's West Bottoms is in Full Bloom for First Friday Weekend, May 5-7

Blooms in the Bottoms Street Events and District Shopping

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The charm and energy in Kansas City's West Bottoms are in full bloom for the First Weekend event, Blooms in the Bottoms, May 5 through 7. The historic area is known for its large late 19th-century multi-story brick buildings bustling with antique, vintage, and one-of-a-kind merchandise, but this month they'll also have lots of plants abloom for sale. Kansas City Plant Collectors will be streetside, along with live music, outdoor bars, and the Food Truck Wine and Dine.

Kansas City's West Bottoms Entertainment District (PRNewsfoto/Full Moon Productions) (PRNewswire)

First Weekend's Blooms in the Bottoms will have plants and flowers, plus all the best antiques, vintage, and more.

Visitors are encouraged to don their floral hats or floral prints to tie to the cheer of the occasion. The thirteen blocks of shopping in the West Bottoms, located just west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, off the historic 12th Street Bridge, is one of the US's most extensive outdoor vintage and antique shopping areas.

"Blooms in the Bottoms is the weekend before Mother's Day, but many people will be bringing their mothers out this weekend when all the West Bottoms stores are open," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for the Historic West Bottoms District. "Beautiful plants and flowers not only add to the ambiance, but they bring a light floral fragrance making it a perfect outing."

The outside events of First Weekends are "Festivals of the Full Moon," free street events that follow a theme each month. Upcoming themes include Wedding Bells in the Bottoms June 2-4; Boom in the Bottoms July 7-9; Barks in the Bottoms August 4-6; Brews & BBQ in the Bottoms September 1-3; Boo in the Bottoms October 6-8; Blessings in the Bottoms Nov. 3-5; and December weekends will feature Bows in the Bottoms starting December 1.

MAY BLOOMS in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

West Bottoms' Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is Blooms in the Bottoms May 5-7 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 AM and close around 6 PM , Sunday 12-5 PM . It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is Blooms in the Bottoms. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat atand close around, Sunday. It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com

Kansas City Plant Collectors – Plants for sale on the West Bottoms streets 10 AM -3 PM this Saturday.

Live Music, Outdoor Bar, and Food Truck Wine and Dine – Friday and Saturday, 10 AM – 5PM .

Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 12:30 AM ; Saturday, 11:45 AM - 12:30 AM ; Sunday, 10:45 AM - 8:45 PM . – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday,; Saturday,; Sunday,

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Historic West Bottoms District