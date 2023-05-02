PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When The 76th Annual Tony Awards air on Sunday, June 11, several excited Tartans from Carnegie Mellon University will be among the black-tie crowd at United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights.

Four Carnegie Mellon Alumni Nominated for Seven Tony Awards

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced on CBS Mornings on May 2, and four Carnegie Mellon University alumni have been nominated for seven Tony Awards. This marks 14 consecutive years in which Carnegie Mellon alumni have earned Tony nominations.

Actor Christian Borle , 1995 School of Drama alumnus, was nominated for his role as Joe/Josephine in Some Like It Hot (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical).

Actress Nikki Crawford , 1993 School of Drama alumna, was nominated for her role as Tedra in Fat Ham (Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play).

Producer Jamie deRoy, a 1967 Carnegie Mellon alumna, received a total of four nominations in four categories: Leopoldstadt (Best Play); New York, New York (Best Musical); August Wilson's The Piano Lesson (Best Revival of a Play); and Parade (Best Revival of a Musical).

Actor Josh Groban , 2003 Carnegie Mellon alumnus, was nominated for his role as Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical).

"Carnegie Mellon congratulates all of the 2023 Tony Award nominees, especially our Tartans, for their tremendous contributions to advancing the art and business of theatre," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "Our entire community is proud of our talented alumni's extraordinary creativity and dedication to excellence, and we look forward to celebrating with them during one of theatre's biggest nights of the year."

Carnegie Mellon alumni have won 58 Tony Awards to date. CMU's School of Drama is the first degree-granting drama program in the United States and is recognized as one of the world's best drama schools.

Ariana DeBose Hosts The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host The 76th Annual Tony Awards®, from the historic United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The celebration commences at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "Pluto TV Celebrity" channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

The 76th Tonys celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2022-2023 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Tune In for Teachers on Tony Night

During the June 11 ceremony, CMU and the Tony Awards will present the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. One of theatre's unsung heroes — a performing arts teacher from somewhere in the U.S. — will be celebrated, along with the evening's other stars.

In partnership with The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, CMU and the Tonys annually recognize an exemplary K-12 theatre teacher selected from a nationwide search. The Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner's work has demonstrated monumental impact on the lives of students, while embodying the highest standards of the profession.

Carnegie Mellon is the exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. The annual Excellence in Theatre Education Award was co-created by the Tonys and CMU and has been presented since 2015.

For more information about CMU and The Tony Awards, visit cmu.edu.

