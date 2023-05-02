Education and Tech Leaders Come Together to Offer Guidance on Integrating AI Safely into Classrooms Worldwide

New global framework for computer science and AI education will have input from education, policy, and technology experts from around the world

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org, ETS, ISTE, Khan Academy, and World Economic Forum today announced the formation of TeachAI, bringing together education, nonprofit, and technology partners to assist governments and education authorities with integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into primary and secondary curricula worldwide while protecting student safety, respecting privacy rights, and addressing issues of bias and misinformation.

AI's rapid pace of development in recent months offers exciting applications for the classroom, but the unprecedented technology also demands deliberation as the implications are vast. TeachAI will bring critical voices across education, policy, and technology to develop a practical framework for teaching with AI and teaching about AI. This framework will provide guidance to governments and educational leaders on how to adapt policy, standards, curriculum, pedagogy, tools, and assessments to meet the needs of an increasingly AI-driven world.

This new effort will convene technology leaders such as Amazon, Cisco, Microsoft, and OpenAI; education organizations such as AASA (The School Superintendents Association), College Board, Council of Chief State School Officers, National Association of State Boards of Education, National School Boards Association, leading university researchers, and equity-focused groups such as Black in AI and National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT); as well as education ministries and associations from Brazil, Germany, Kenya, Malaysia, South Korea, UAE, UK, and other countries from six continents. These organizations reach millions of teachers and hundreds of millions of students worldwide. Read the complete list of participants at TeachAI.org .

These leaders will help shape three key outputs of TeachAI:

Policy and pedagogical recommendations for teaching with AI

TeachAI will recommend best practices for policymakers, education leaders, teachers, and companies on safely incorporating AI in primary and secondary education curriculum standards, courses, tools, assessments, and professional learning. A global framework for computer science, including AI

Since 2016, the K-12 CS Framework has guided education systems in the U.S. and other countries in implementing computer science (CS) curricula. TeachAI will create recommendations for a global audience, reflecting the need for CS instruction to teach about AI and using AI. This work will guide standards, curriculum, professional learning, assessments, and policy. Public engagement opportunities for educators and administrators

In addition to producing reports and guidelines, TeachAI will engage the broader education community through webinars, blog posts, emails, and social media to collect input and share learnings.

Ministries of Education and state and local education authorities are invited to join TeachAI.

Steering Committee and Individual AI Initiatives

TeachAI will be coordinated by a steering committee formed by Code.org , Educational Testing Service (ETS) , International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) , Khan Academy , and World Economic Forum .

Code.org, dedicated to expanding access to computer science education in schools worldwide, is working to bring AI education and AI tools into every classroom through curriculum, teacher training, and tools. It will enhance its learning platform with AI features to help students become digitally literate citizens in a world that AI will transform.

"To prepare our children for the jobs of tomorrow, we need to teach them how to work with the newest technology so that they learn digital fluency and collaboration," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and founder of Code.org. "Instead of banning AI in the classroom, we must introduce it thoughtfully, safely, and inclusively. Collaborating with these distinguished organizations will revolutionize K-12 education and empower students and teachers with the AI proficiency required to excel in any future career."

ETS, a global leader in educational assessment and data, is home to the ETS® AI Labs™ , which supports all learners and educators by developing research-based, AI-powered solutions that enable personalized learning paths.

"AI has the power to help learners authentically demonstrate their skills and receive personalized feedback so they can efficiently reach their goals – both in education and the workplace," said Kara McWilliams, Vice President of Product Innovation and Development at ETS. "As the global leader in educational assessment and data, we want to make sure that AI is integrated in ways that best contribute to the success of all learners and the educators who support them."

ISTE, a nonprofit organization working with educators from more than 100 countries to accelerate innovation in education, provides professional development for educators on how to use AI to support learning. More than a thousand educators are already participating in ISTE's AI professional learning programs to help students develop foundational knowledge and skills about AI.

"AI has the potential to be the world's most powerful learning tool, but only if educators and students understand how to leverage AI to support their learning needs," said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE. "Through TeachAI, we aim to ensure that educators across the world have access to the support they need to prepare students to thrive in a world where AI is an integral part of their lives and careers."

Khan Academy, a global nonprofit with a mission to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere, recently introduced a pilot of Khanmigo , an AI-powered guide that is a tutor for students and an assistant for teachers.

Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, highlighted the importance of bringing AI into schools, saying, "We think AI has enormous potential to accelerate learning for students and serve as an assistant for teachers to save them time. By introducing AI in the classroom with appropriate safeguards, we're opening doors for students and teachers to have access to the power of AI technology and create a more innovative, inclusive and equitable learning experience."

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world by engaging the foremost business, political, cultural and other leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas, will serve as the key platform for disseminating thought leadership and bringing together the public and private sectors to co-design, test, and implement policies, practices and frameworks that increase the benefits of AI and machine learning in education and learning.

With the support of all its participating organizations, TeachAI is poised to make a lasting impact on the future of primary and secondary education, ensuring that students worldwide are prepared for the rapidly evolving world of AI and its applications.

To hear about these new efforts and receive updates as the partnership conducts its convenings, please sign up at TeachAI.org .

