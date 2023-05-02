CorVent Medical Announces Jeremy R. Nelson As Chief Operating Officer

FARGO, N.D., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorVent™ Medical, an emerging player in the growing respiratory product and services market, today announced the appointment of Jeremy R. Nelson as the company's new global Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nelson brings 20 years of operational expertise to the role, with an emphasis in supply chain, manufacturing, engineering and automation.

"We are excited to add Jeremy to our outstanding executive team at CorVent. Jeremy's proven expertise in operations, supply chain and quality will be instrumental as we build and expand operations in Fargo North Dakota–transitioning from a startup to a commercial medical device company," said Richard S. Walsh, CorVent Medical CEO. "Jeremy is a key asset as we move into our new 15,000 square foot headquarters with manufacturing and warehousing space, committed to bringing the innovation and manufacturing of this technology back to the United States."

Mr. Nelson brings 18 years of operations leadership to his role at CorVent Medical. He built his expertise in operations at Smith & Nephew, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, and Zimmer Biomet. Nelson has held nearly every role critical to the operations function, most recently serving as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at Exactech. During his career he also held leadership positions in product and manufacturing engineering, electrical and embedded code-firmware engineering, quality and continuous improvement initiatives. Notably, Nelson led the strategy and execution of integrated business planning (ERP, SIOP/S&OP) tools and processes as well as a continuous improvement culture.

"I am committed to developing a world class medical device quality and operations team by implementing best-in-class systems and processes in support of the company's vision for simple, sophisticated respiratory solutions for post-ICU and home environments," shared Jeremy Nelson. "I look forward to collaborating with our team to maximize CorVent Medical's value for all of our stakeholders by developing the winning combination of our people, processes and systems locally producing and globally distributing simple-sophisticated respiratory products."

Nelson will be based in CorVent Medical's Fargo office.

About CorVent Medical

CorVent Medical is a privately held medical device startup in Fargo North Dakota, committed to provide simple, sophisticated respiratory solutions and services, eliminating unnecessary cost and complexity. For more information, visit www.corventmedical.com and follow CorVent Medical on LinkedIn.

