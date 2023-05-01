St. Anthony's School in Atwater, CA Implementing BPA Solutions Indoor Air Quality and Ballistic Barrier Solutions to Improve Safety, Security and Indoor Air Quality for Students, Teachers, and Staff

- LifeShield+ Door Panels and Window Shades Purchased Using EANS Funding

- Order Consists of both Certified HEPA Portable Indoor Air and Ballistic Barrier Solutions

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING or "the Company") subsidiary BPA Solutions is pleased to announce St. Anthony's School in Atwater is taking steps to improve student, teacher, and parent safety through their campus. Throughout the coming months St. Anthony's will be implementing both BPA Solutions products, BOX Pure Air portable air purification units as well as LifeShield+ ballistic door panels and window shades.

BPA Solutions LifeShield+ Logo (PRNewswire)

This order is a pivotal sale in that St. Anthony's is an EANS approved school. Making use of available EANS funding in California to purchase LifeShield+ product, a school safety product as well as BOX Pure Air Portable Certified HEPA filtration units in the same order. There is an immediate opportunity for schools to allocate unspent portions of their remaining allocated EANS funds towards security solutions.

BPA Solutions was named an approved vendor for the California Department of Education ARP EANS program last spring. As the approved vendor for air purification, BPA has been selling BOX Pure Air portable air purification units to various EANS schools throughout the state. In late 2022 LifeShield+ was approved as an eligible line item for schools to purchase using their EANS funds, making it the first safety product offered.

"It has been a pleasure working with the non-public EANS schools across California and applaud the St. Anthony's School's commitment to taking proactive steps to improve the safety for its teachers, students and staff," says BPA Solutions CEO Ryan Cowell. "Discussions continue to accelerate with schools across the nation as they look to address safety needs utilizing allocated and available funds to deploy solutions like the LifeShield+ product. As a company, this sale including both BOX Pure Air and LifeShield+ products is an example of our two complimentary solutions working together to offer a mult-ilayered school health and safety solution."

With millions of EANS dollars still unspent in California and Billions of unspent ESSER dollars in the U.S., BPA Solutions expects to see more schools explore spending options as the September 2024 deadline approaches. LifeShield+ was recently added to the BuyBoard co-op catalog which will streamline the bid process and help shorten the buying process and get schools ballistic safety equipment.

Learn more about LifeShield+ products by visiting www.ballisticproductsamerica.com/

About BPA Solutions

At BPA Solutions, we believe in providing products and services designed to create a healthier, safer indoor environment. Our flagship entity, BOX Pure Air, introduced us to the school industry and schools' daily problems. As we expand, we constantly seek ways to provide quality resources at a reasonable cost:

BOX Pure Air - Air Purification and indoor air quality solutions

LifeShield+ - Bullet-resistant window shades & door shields

BPA Consulting - guidance for schools on receiving and spending federal grant money

For more information, please visit BPAsolutions.com .

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network by modernizing the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by identifying and exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and other additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SinglePoint Inc Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

212.389.9782 ext. 107

Investors@SinglePoint.com

BPA Solutions Contact:

bpasolutions.com

843.895.2285

info@boxpureairsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.