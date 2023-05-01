RSM US LLP Names John Brackett Chief Risk Officer

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently named John Brackett chief risk officer of the firm, effective May 1, 2023. Brackett succeeds Bruce Jorth, who served in the role for 14 years.

"John's combination of regulatory compliance and risk consulting experience makes him uniquely suited for this role," said Brian Becker, managing partner & CEO of RSM US LLP. "I am grateful to Bruce for his strong leadership, and I am confident John will build on that legacy as we continue to navigate an increasingly complex domestic and global risk environment. John brings a balanced and focused approach to risk management and a strong commitment to quality and due care. I am looking forward to the positive impact he will have on our firm."

Brackett brings substantial risk management experience to this role. He most recently served as the national leader of RSM's risk consulting practice, a team he was a part of since joining the firm 19 years ago. He also serves in an advisory role for the firm's enterprise risk management program. Brackett has worked extensively with the audit practice both at RSM and in a prior role with a Big Four public accounting firm.

"As I continue my tenure at RSM in the role of chief risk officer, I look forward to supporting the firm's continued growth through these unprecedented times," said Brackett. "Our risk environment is challenging and constantly evolving. It's more important than ever that we focus on managing those changes in a manner aligned to our values and firm strategy to be compelling, digital and global."

Brackett's experience spans developing and integrating strategic corporate planning initiatives for global clients, implementing enterprise risk management and corporate governance programs for global companies with complex business models, supporting clients in developing regulatory compliance programs and responding to regulatory compliance matters, and providing strategic coaching and training to boards of directors and audit committees.

Brackett holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, an MBA from High Point University and a Doctor of Business Administration in accounting from Liberty University, as well as a certificate in the psychology of leadership from Cornell University. His doctoral work, which he recently completed, centered on the role leadership plays in corporate governance. Brackett is a CPA, a chartered global management accountant, and a certified financial services auditor. He is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the AICPA.

