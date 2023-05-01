Levy Konigsberg Attorney Anna Kull Files 10 Bedford Hills Sexual Abuse Lawsuits for Female Inmates

Levy Konigsberg Attorney Anna Kull has filed 10 sexual abuse lawsuits against New York State on behalf of former female inmates of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney-Partner Anna Kull, who is head of the reputable sexual abuse litigation team of Levy Konigsberg, has filed 10 sexual abuse lawsuits against New York State on behalf of former female inmates of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (Bedford Hills). The 10 cases are the most recent in a string of New York prison abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Attorney Kull, but the first filed for the sexual abuse and violence carried out at Bedford Hills by correctional officers and staff members.

The 10 lawsuits filed for the former inmates of Bedford Hills are using the New York Adult Survivors Act (ASA). This important piece of legislation created a one-year lookback window that allows sexual abuse lawsuits to be filed in civil court, regardless of any prior statutes of limitations that might have otherwise stopped the case. Claimants must have been sexually abused as an adult and must file before the window closes on November 24, 2023. Many of the women who are taking legal action against New York State and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for prison sexual abuse, including women who served time at Bedford Hills, were sexually abused many years ago. With the special window created by the ASA, they can and are now speaking up to demand justice and compensation.

As has been seen in similar cases of prison sex abuse at Rikers Island, Bayview Correctional Facility, and several others, the reports of sexual abuse at Bedford Hills stretch many years and implicate many different staff members, officers, and administrators. Mounting evidence has shown that prison and government officials ignored or even tried to hide reports of sexual abuse within the prison. Such egregious negligence or intentional wrongdoing is the basis for the arguments that the state should be liable for the harm to the plaintiffs in the newly filed lawsuits.

Attorney Anna Kull, who is the lead attorney for the 10 Bedford Hills prison sexual abuse lawsuits, has said:

"The high prevalence rate of officer-inmate sexual victimization at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York is dreadful. Investigations have exposed widespread corruption and misconduct within the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The New York Adult Survivors Act is an important vehicle in restoring justice to those who have been victimized and a powerful instrument in fostering fundamental change in the New York prison system. An era of legal reckoning is among us against abusers and the institutions which enabled them."

In recent months, Levy Konigsberg Attorney Anna Kull has filed dozens of lawsuits against New York State for failing to protect prisoners from rampant sexual abuse. Her tenacity and drive have cemented her reputation as one of the nation's strongest sexual abuse trial lawyers. In September 2022, the New York Daily News featured Attorney Kull in a cover story that shared the stories of a few former female inmates who were sexually abused at Bayview Correctional Facility. In March 2023, Brut Media released a short film documentary about a survivor of sex assault from Bedford Hills and how Attorney Anna Kull is proudly standing up for her and other survivors in lawsuits against the government. Interested parties can read the article or watch the short documentary by following visiting https://www.levylaw.com/documents/NYDailyNews.com.pdf and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvtPDvvCu6g, respectively. Furthermore, The Appeal, a popular law-focused newsroom, recently published an article that highlighted Attorney Anna Kull and her fight for the abused women of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Albion Correctional Facility, and other such facilities around New York: https://theappeal.org/new-york-adult-survivors-act-women-prisons/.

For additional information about prison sexual abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg, media members and journalists are encouraged to reach out to Attorney Anna Kull by using the law firm's contact form: https://www.levylaw.com/contact-us/

Media Contact:

Anna Kull

AKull@Levylaw.com

Levy Konigsberg Attorney Anna Kull (PRNewswire)

Levy Konigsberg Logo (PRNewsfoto/Levy Konigsberg) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levy Konigsberg