The Hershey Company Announces Pricing Of $350,000,000 4.250% Notes Due 2028 And $400,000,000 4.500% Notes Due 2033

HERSHEY, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today the pricing of its offering of $350,000,000 of 4.250% notes due 2028 and $400,000,000 of 4.500% notes due 2033 (the "Notes Offering") in a public offering. The Hershey Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to repay all of its outstanding 2.625% Senior Notes due 2023 and 3.375% Senior Notes due 2023, plus in each case, accrued and unpaid interest thereon, pay fees and expenses related to the offering and for general corporate purposes.

A registration statement relating to the Notes Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

