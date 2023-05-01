Electrum Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Compliance

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrum, the nation's leading home electrification marketplace, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This major milestone further validates Electrum's dedication to security and compliance.

"Type II certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and data protection."

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles."

Security

Availability

Processing integrity

Confidentiality

Privacy

Achieving certification demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also to prove compliance over an extended period of time.

"Our SOC 2 Type II certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and data protection for our customers and partners," said Chris Blevins, CTO of Electrum. "This achievement highlights our ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of our services."

This SOC 2 Type II audit certification further solidifies Electrum's position as the trusted home electrification marketplace provider for Fortune 100 companies such as Hyundai, Genesis, LG, and numerous electric utility companies across the nation, and a leading education resource through the solar.com learning center.

About Electrum

Electrum is the nation's leading home electrification marketplace, offering a comprehensive range of services to help homeowners and businesses transition to electric solutions. Partnering with Fortune 100 companies and electric utility providers, Electrum aims to make the electrification process seamless, secure, and sustainable. For more information, visit Electrum.co.

