DELAWARE RIVER SOLAR FOUNDERS LAUNCH MEADOW, SPLITTING CONSUMER-FACING AND PROJECT DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS

CALLICOON, N.Y., May 1, 2023 -- The founders of New York's leading community solar firm launch Meadow, a dedicated customer acquisition and management platform, amidst a period of dramatic industry growth and a renewed dedication to easy consumer access to clean, local energy and guaranteed savings in New York State and across the U.S.

Meadow, the new consumer-facing entity formerly known as Delaware River Solar (DRS), retains its current Upstate New York base with no change to operations or staff. This as the company sharpens its focus on championing the renewable energy consumer with a gold-standard customer experience and easy access to community solar.

Meadow CEO Rich Winter states, "We couldn't be more proud of our work these past few years, now providing over 20,000 New York residents and their communities with local renewable power. With this rebrand of our customer platform comes a recommitment to the top-notch customer engagement and renewable energy choice we provide our customers and communities each and every day."

Customers formerly served by DRS are now seamlessly served by Meadow and its legacy staff.

The entity known as DRS retains its function in the development, finance, and construction of community solar farms, a business in which it has extensive experience. Since its inception in 2016, DRS has completed 75 community solar projects totalling 300 MW of capacity. An additional 80 MW are scheduled for construction in 2023 alone, leveraging a small team of industry-leading professionals. This as the company expands into new community solar markets across the U.S.

By the first quarter of 2023, DRS was managing 200 MW of community solar projects, enough renewable energy to power its over 20,000 residential, commercial, and municipal electric customers.

These projects and customers are now serviced by Meadow. 200 MW of power displaces over 185,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, or the equivalent of that displaced by 198,000 acres of U.S. forest.

"Meadow and DRS are both perfectly positioned to provide exceptional subscriber management and project development services, respectively, to residents and communities in states that are now adopting the community solar model," states Meadow COO Dan Green.

States such as New York, California, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, among others, are at various stages of community solar program development. Meadow is uniquely positioned to serve these markets now and over the coming years, as community solar continues to be the fastest growing segment in renewable energy.

"From our earliest days, we have championed our customers. They are the reason we do what we do and they alone are the key to our success," states Meadow Customer Support Manager Cat Scott.

"New York leads the nation in community solar growth. We were there from the very start and we are proud to have contributed to this remarkable growth," states Green.

"Now, as Meadow moves into new markets, we are guided by our success founded on an exceptional customer experience. As we develop opportunities for clean, renewable energy for our future customers, our new energy partners, and in new communities; we recommit to our core principle of a quality consumer experience. We recommit to championing our customer, their home, and the community."

