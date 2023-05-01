Amplix Acquires the Technology Advisory Practice of Intervale Technologies

NORWOOD, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, announced today that it has acquired the technology advisory practice of Intervale Technologies, Inc. ("Intervale").

Based in Reading, MA, Intervale provides advisory services, structured cabling solutions, and audio-visual services to more than 100 customers in a variety of end markets. Intervale will continue to operate its structured cabling and audio-visual businesses, becoming a preferred partner for Amplix in those fields.

Joe DeStefano, Amplix CEO, remarked, "We're delighted to partner with Intervale and integrate their technology advisory practice into the Amplix platform. They have delivered exceptional, tailored solutions to their customers for more than 20 years and their mission aligns perfectly with our goals. We're confident that Intervale's technology advisory services clients will benefit from Amplix's unique IT platform and capabilities, creating additional value for Intervale's customers. We are thrilled about the potential of this partnership."

Frank Dearborn, Co-Owner of Intervale, commented, "Our collaboration with Amplix presents a tremendous opportunity for growth. While we will remain focused on delivering exceptional results for our structured cabling and audio-visual clients, our technology advisory services clients will benefit from Amplix's comprehensive platform and first-class client success team. This partnership will accelerate value for both Intervale and Amplix, as well as our customers."

About Intervale

Intervale is a provider of technology advisory services and software, structured cabling solutions, and audio-visual services to customers across multiple industries. Intervale is a trusted resource for IT professionals seeking to optimize technology spending. The company is headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.intervaletech.com.

About Amplix

Amplix is a leading provider of technology advisory services and software to more than 2,500 customers across multiple industries, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix's advisory services encompass data connectivity, cloud telephony, customer experience, security and managed services, business continuity, cloud optimization and data center solutions. Recently acquired by Gemspring Capital, Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex, and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.4 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani, zubin@gemspring.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gemspring Capital