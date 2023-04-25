New Studies on Convergent Genomics' Urine Test for Bladder Cancer to be Presented at 2023 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Genomics announced UroAmp, the company's genomic urine test that uses next-generation DNA sequencing and machine learning to detect and monitor for bladder cancer, will be the subject of two new studies being presented at the 2023 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Chicago. The studies report on the test's ability to identify upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) and its accuracy in detecting bladder cancer up to 12 years before clinical signs and symptoms emerge or can be detected by other methods.

"The evidence continues to mount that urinary comprehensive genomic profiling with UroAmp has an important role to play in the diagnosis and surveillance of bladder cancer. For instance, the studies being presented at AUA 2023 show an ability to predict who is likely to develop bladder cancer in the future, and an ability to detect upper tract disease from a urine sample. These are entirely novel tools which provide clinically useful information to urologists," said Brian Mazzarella, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Convergent Genomics. "We look forward to presenting the latest findings and generating even more data on this new technology that could lead to changes in standard practice."

From a single urine sample, UroAmp deeply interrogates 60 of the most relevant therapeutic and prognostic genes while simultaneously measuring the full genome for the creation of a comprehensive genomic profile that predicts the risk of bladder cancer or its recurrence. The test, which may be administered at home or in a healthcare setting, is designed to detect bladder cancer at its earliest stages and better inform disease surveillance and treatment decisions.

Poster Presentation

Title: Urinary comprehensive genomic profiling predicts urothelial cancer up to 12 years ahead of clinical diagnosis. An expanded analysis of the Golestan Cohort Study. Date: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, Friday, April 28, 2023 Location: McCormick Place, S405 Presenter: Yair Lotan, MD, Professor of Urology and Chief of Urologic Oncology at University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

Podium Presentation

Title: Urinary comprehensive genomic profiling aids in detection and risk prognosis of upper tract urothelial carcinoma: a case-controlled cohort study. Date: 2:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. CST, Mon., May 1, 2023 Location: McCormick Place, S404A Presenter: Justin Cohen, MD, UroPartners, Illinois

Convergent Genomics is deeply dedicated to advancing medical knowledge and supporting academic urologic pursuits. With this in mind, Convergent provided an education grant for the in-person and live-streaming satellite CME symposium entitled "How the Experts Treat NMIBC During a BCG Shortage—Integrating Recent Approvals and Investigational Therapies." The symposium will take place 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CST on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Room S106 at McCormick Place.

About Convergent Genomics

Convergent Genomics was founded in 2015 by a team of cancer biologists, urologic oncologists, and data scientists in partnership with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and Illumina Accelerator. The company has received multiple peer-review grants from the National Cancer Institute and is engaged in research with over 30 sites worldwide, including leading academic centers. Convergent Genomics operates clinical laboratories in South San Francisco that are certified by the California Department of Public Health and nationally by CLIA-CMS. The company's first product, UroAmp, has been available in limited release since 2021. For more information, visit www.convergentgenomics.com. Visit us during AUA 2023 at Booth #2557.

