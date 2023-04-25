GNC's John Schroeder Takes On Leadership of Successful Franchise Business with Promotion to Vice President, Franchise Operations

Schroder to lead group that's built 13 quarters of growth and won national recognition two years running

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC has nearly 300 successful domestic franchise operating groups across almost 800 locations in the United States (and when you add GNC's international operators that figure grows.) Playing a fundamental role in GNC's business transformation from its origin as a single location health food store to a global powerhouse, the franchise arm of the company remains true to its entrepreneurial roots empowering operators to own and run their businesses in service to consumers and communities on the quest to Live Well. Leading the charge is John Schroeder, GNC's new Vice President, Franchise Operations. An established GNC leader, Schroeder was promoted after serving as GNC's Divisional Franchise Director for the South and East Regions and Director of Franchise Operations.

"John is the right person for this role as our business continues to evolve and thrive," said Nate Frazier, Chief Operating Officer, GNC. "As we identified the needs of this position and how best to work with our incredible operators, we realized we already had the right person in our organization in John. His experience in retail management and store operations, combined with his respected tenure at GNC and business acumen, make him a strong successor to lead domestic franchise operations."

As head of GNC's franchise operations, Schroeder will have oversight to three core areas of responsibility:

Franchisee Enablement – Supporting the network of 300 operator groups to ensure success

Business Development – Identifying and recruiting new talent to the GNC franchise business

Operational Excellence – Leading and optimizing best-in-class franchise operations

"I'm excited to continue GNC's legacy of entrepreneurialism supporting our franchisees as they offer innovative products and solutions to help our consumers Live Well," Schroeder said. "My focus is to empower operators to perform at their peak potential while also recruiting new, top-notch talent into our system to ensure a sustainable and successful future."

Schroeder will lead a team that has seen GNC operators win back-to-back International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year Awards in Laura Dalton (in 2022) and Mona and Ash Bailey (in 2023).

Schroeder brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role and previously spending time with Epic Insurance and Brokers, MattressFirm, and Game Stop. He's a highly licensed leader obtaining credentials and licensing in several specialties from insurance to investigation.

Schroeder is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University and resides in Houston, Texas.

