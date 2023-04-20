XCMG Machinery Releases New Mining Equipment Products, Expanding Application Scope to Cover Full Cycle of Mining Operations

XUZHOU, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), a leading Chinese construction equipment manufacturer, has released three new mining machinery products, including the XE690DK mining excavator, XDR80TE-AT autonomous electric dump truck, and XDE240 mining dump truck, which will better support global mining operations and infrastructure construction projects.

The XE690DK mining excavator is one of XCMG's best-selling models, and has recently been launched in Indonesia. Equipped with an exceptional power system to deliver efficient performance, it has safe, environmentally friendly and energy-saving designs that can fully meet the construction needs of various working conditions and create greater value for the customers.

At the product launch event held in February in Indonesia, XCMG signed orders totaling about 100 units of the XE690DK, and continues to receive new orders.

The unmanned XDR80TE-AT electric mining truck, which just won the iF Design Award 2023 in the discipline of Product under category Automobiles/Vehicles, has completely removed the operating cab and supports two modes – remote control and fully autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) control. The truck is equipped with multiple functions, including visual and acoustic sensors, laser radar, millimeter-wave radar, and cameras. Under the full autonomous mode, the AI technology can automatically set the destination and plan the routes following the mining operation system's production schedule while enabling coordinated operation with other equipment regardless of automation.

In the meantime, the XDE240 mining dump truck has successfully completed mining works with its advanced environment sensor, navigation, and positioning capabilities. Previously, a fleet of XDE240 achieved fully unmanned mining truck operation as a group in China, further benchmarking China's intelligent mining construction roadmap.

XCMG's unmanned mining solutions are building integrated digital mines, the control center assigns tasks to the equipment, while the vehicles set the targets based on the task list and calculate the routes, and they can evaluate the safety of the routes and avoid obstacles autonomously.

"The mining sites have highly challenging working conditions that pose greater risks to people, the idea of building 'unmanned mines' aims to tackle the pain point. Leveraging the advanced technologies including 5G and a digital twin which are more developed now, our mining machinery equipment are catching up quickly to deliver unmanned solutions in the era of intelligent technologies," said Cui Jisheng, Assistant President of XCMG and General Manager of XCMG Mining Machinery.

Through establishing partnerships with local dealers such as GMT, XCMG has built a sales and service network in Indonesia as the No.1 construction machinery brand in the local market, and more than 10,000 units and sets of XCMG equipment are working in full swing for top mines and infrastructure construction projects.

As one of the few manufacturers that develop integrated mining solutions and large complete sets of mining machinery for open-pit mines, XCMG's comprehensive mining product portfolio now covers the whole process from drilling to logistics. Its flagship equipment, including a 700-ton excavator, 440-ton dump truck, 35-ton loader and 550-horsepower grader, are playing key roles in notable mining and construction projects around the world.

"Committed to providing 'Solid to Succeed' products for all customers, XCMG is accelerating the innovative R&D and intelligent manufacturing of mining equipment and solutions to better meet the growing market demands," Cui said.

