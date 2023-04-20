The Power of the Dark Side; Lucid Begins Deliveries of 'Stealth Appearance' Darkened Exterior Design Theme

NEWARK, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced first deliveries of Lucid Air with Stealth Appearance, an optional exterior design theme with a darker personality.

Stealth Appearance is available as an option for Air Grand Touring and Air Touring. Stealth Appearance is priced at $3,000 ($4,000 CAD) for Air Touring with a metal roof, or $6,000 USD ($7,500 CAD) for all models equipped with a Glass Canopy roof. Customers can now build their own metal roof Lucid Air with Stealth Appearance on Lucid's Design Yours Configurator. (PRNewswire)

"The highly-anticipated Stealth Appearance will delight those who prefer a darker, more enigmatic look to Lucid Air," said Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand, Lucid Group. "Side by side, Stealth and Platinum are like seeing two altogether different vehicles, two facets of the Air personality."

Deliveries began at the Lucid Costa Mesa service center in Southern California and will continue throughout the country in the coming weeks.

The Details

Stealth Appearance dramatically redefines the nature of Lucid Air, with changes of up to 35 components on the exterior of the vehicle. Many components that would otherwise have the Platinum Appearance instead feature a dark Stealth polished finish, reminiscent of the spéculaire black polishing technique employed in fine horology and jewelry. The most immediate visible change is the darkened Stealth components that frame the Air's distinctive Glass Canopy roof. Elsewhere, Stealth Appearance adds black gloss and satin graphite accents to further enhance the sharpened appearance, including elements of the lower body trim and the trim around the Intelligent Micro Lens Array headlights and one-piece blade taillights.

Stealth Appearance also includes unique wheel designs and finishes for each wheel size (wheel size availability depends on Air model variant):

21-inch Aero Sport Stealth wheels, with satin black wheel inserts

20-inch Aero Lite Stealth wheels, with satin black wheel inserts

Stealth Appearance can be paired with a broad palette of Lucid Air exterior colors: Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Assembled at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

