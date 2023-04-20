Naturepedic Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

The brand publishes the annual report in line with its ongoing commitment to sustainable mattress innovation.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, just released its 2023 Sustainability Report. This report provides transparency regarding the manufacturer's eco-impact and education on topics surrounding sustainability.

Throughout 2022, Naturepedic expanded its mission of producing healthier sleep options, doubling its manufacturing capacity while also initiating supply chain changes to further promote sustainability. Leading with transparency, the brand has listed their products in the Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) database, which summarizes the organic content of each product, and is also the only mattress brand to date to complete the OTA Organic Fraud Prevention Program.

Over the past year, Naturepedic donated over $150,000 in kind to organizations advocating for the removal of toxic chemicals from consumer products and protecting the environment. This is in addition to its monetary contributions to 1% for the Planet and other sustainability-focused organizations.

Looking forward, the company hopes to increase collaborations with like-minded organizations to spearhead a systemic solution that addresses food insecurity, climate change mitigation, reforestation and soil reclamation. Through this eco-regeneration project, Naturepedic aspires to provide a close-to-home resource for organic materials that will in turn reduce carbon emissions.

"Brands have a responsibility to act," said Naturepedic Founder Barry Cik. "We will continue to improve our environmental impact with positive, sustainable changes in the coming year."

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

